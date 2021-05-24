Monday, May 24, 2021 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

  India   All India  24 May 2021  With 4,454 new fatalities, India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 3-lakh mark
India, All India

With 4,454 new fatalities, India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 3-lakh mark

ANI
Published : May 24, 2021, 10:24 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2021, 10:24 am IST

This is the eighth consecutive day when India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases

Family members perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground in New Delhi, May 22, 2021. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)
 Family members perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground in New Delhi, May 22, 2021. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

New Delhi: With 4,454 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, India on Monday achieved a grim milestone as the country's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry informed.

However, the trajectory of declining fresh coronavirus infections continues further with 2,22,315 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 2,40,842 fresh infections were reported on Sunday and 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

 

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country recorded 3,02,544 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, outnumbering new cases.

The cumulative caseload in India now stands 2,67,52,447 at including 27,20,716 active cases. The death toll mounted to 3,03,720, while the recovery tally reached 2,37,28,011.

This is the eighth consecutive day when India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases.

Karnataka, which has recently overtaken Maharashtra in the number of active infections, has now 4,73,007 active infections, making the state worse-hit by the pandemic followed by Maharashtra with 3,51,005 active cases and Kerala with 2,77,973 active cases.

 

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 33,05,36,064 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 22. Of them, 19,28,127 samples were tested on Sunday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 19,60,51,962 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16.

On Sunday, the MOHFW informed that the daily coronavirus positivity rate has declined to 11.34 per cent. The national recovery rate has improved further to touch 88.30 per cent and the national mortality rate currently stands at 1.13 per cent.

Seven states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan account for 66.88 per cent of India's total active infections, the health ministry had said.

 

On May 7, with 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases being registered in the last 24 hours, India reported its highest single-day spike since the pandemic began last year. On May 17, India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the first time after 26 days.

Since then, the daily new cases in the country have been hovering below the 3-lakh mark.

On May 19, India recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities with 4,529 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Tags: india covid deaths, covid second wave, cumulative caseload in india, positivity rate declined to 11.34 per cent, covid 19 death

Latest From India

Cyclone Yaas, which is gathering strength in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the north Odisha-West Bengal coast between Odisha’s Paradip and Sagar Island in West Bengal by May 26. (Photo: India Meteorological Department)

Cyclone 'Yaas' set to be 'Very Severe'; IAF ready with 11 aircrafts, 25 choppers

Dr. Reddy said that even though it is a rare disease, it doesn't mean it will affect every COVID affected person. (Photo: PTI)

90 percent black fungus cases can be treated with medication, surgeries, say experts

Jama Masjid wears a deserted look during COVID-induced lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Lockdown in Delhi extended by another week

The board has decided to conduct the tests in this pattern in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Chhattisgarh to hold Class 12 board exams from June 1 in 'exam from home' pattern

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham