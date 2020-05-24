Sunday, May 24, 2020 | Last Update : 02:25 PM IST

60th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

131,061

6,267

Recovered

54,295

2,462

Deaths

3,865

139

Maharashtra47190134041577 Tamil Nadu155127491104 Gujarat136696169829 Delhi129106267231 Rajasthan67423786160 Madhya Pradesh63713267281 Uttar Pradesh57353324152 West Bengal34591281269 Andhra Pradesh2714177956 Bihar239462911 Punjab2045187039 Karnataka195960842 Telangana1813106849 Jammu and Kashmir156977421 Odisha12694977 Haryana113175016 Kerala7955155 Assam330564 Jharkhand3301363 Uttarakhand244551 Chandigarh2251793 Tripura1911520 Himachal Pradesh185574 Chhatisgarh172620 Goa55160 Manipur2720 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110 Sikkim100
India, All India

China building bunkers at two spots on LAC

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 24, 2020, 8:11 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2020, 8:11 am IST

Indian Army moves more troops to Line of Actual Control in Ladakh

Tension has been building up on the Line of Actual Control since May 5.
 Tension has been building up on the Line of Actual Control since May 5.

New Delhi: The stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh appeared to be turning serious with some reports suggesting that China is building bunkers at two places to prevent Indian troops from patrolling the disputed areas.

The two places are in the Galwan region and Pangong Tso, 110 km apart.

The Chinese army, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), is reported to have erected 100 tents in the Galwan Valley in the past two weeks and brought in heavy equipment to build bunkers.

According to reports, a large number of Chinese troops entered territory claimed by India at four locations including Patrol Point 14 (PP14) and Gogra post.

The Indian Army has rushed additional troops to the area.

This is not a usual confrontation between patrolling parties from two sides who usually disengage after short face-offs. 

In Pangong Tso too, the Chinese army is reported to be building bunkers in a disputed area around finger 3 to stop Indian troops from patrolling the area. In Pangong, Indian troops patrol way ahead till the finger 8 area. 

The Chinese army has also brought in additional boats to patrol the Pangong Tso river to build pressure on the Indian troops. Indian Army also is using boats to patrol the river. 

India’s  Army Chief Gen MM Naravane visited Leh on Friday to review the situation with the field commanders. However, he didn't visit forward areas.

The top military field commanders in Leh including the Northern Army commander Lt Gen YK Joshi, 14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and other senior officers briefed the Army Chief on the LAC situation.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is monitoring the situation along with top military leadership.

Earlier this month in two separate incidents, Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in fist fights and stone-pelting in Sikkim and the northern bank of the Pangong Tso.

However, India downplayed these two faceoffs, saying that incidents of aggressive behaviour occur on the LAC and patrols normally disengage after local interaction and dialogue.

“In fact you are coming to know only about areas where face-offs have occurred but on a daily basis we are meeting at 10 other places where there is absolutely business as normal. It is only at one or two places this has happened,” Gen Naravane had said last week.

There were reports that last week Chinese troops detained and released Indian soldiers in Ladakh. However, the Indian Army denied that any patrol party was detained by the Chinese soldiers in Ladakh.

Tags: india china standoff, sino-indian border, line of actual control, galwan region, pangong tso, ladakh

Latest From India

Representational image. (AP)

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces arrest four Lashkar-e-Taiba associates

Bombay high court.

Bombay HC tells AI, DGCA to respond to plea on COVID-19 measures in rescue flights

Representational image. (PTI)

Hardeep Puri: Aarogya Setu app not mandatory, self-declaration form also okay

File image of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

West Bengal governor hits out at Mamata government over delay in calling army for relief work

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

2

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

3

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

4

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

5

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham