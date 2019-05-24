Friday, May 24, 2019 | Last Update : 12:54 PM IST

India, All India

Zakir Musa affiliated with Al-Qaeda killed in South Kashmir encounter: Officials

PTI
Published : May 24, 2019, 11:54 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2019, 11:54 am IST

Senior police officials said security forces launched search operation and when the terrorists tried to escape, a gunfight broke out.

Zakir Musa, the so-called chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda. (Photo: FIlE)
 Zakir Musa, the so-called chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda. (Photo: FIlE)

Srinagar: Zakir Musa, the so-called chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, was killed in an encounter with security forces in a village in South Kashmir's Tral, officials confirmed Friday.

A defence spokesman said one militant was killed in the operation at Dadsara in Tral area of Pulwama district Thursday night.

"The (slain) terrorist was identified as Zakir Musa after the body was recovered Friday morning. Weapons and war-like stores were recovered from the encounter site," defence spokesman Rajesh Kalia said, adding that the operation has been called off.

Senior police officials said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Dadsara village and when the terrorists tried to escape, a gunfight broke out.

They said efforts were made to make them surrender but the request fell on deaf ears and the holed up terrorists started lobbing grenades using a launcher.

The officials said more team of security forces was rushed to the area to prevent the terrorists from escaping under the cover of darkness.

Spontaneous protests broke out Thursday night in Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora and downtown Srinagar, with people raising slogans in favour of Musa, prompting authorities to impose curfew in some parts of the Valley as a precautionary measure.

The restrictions have been imposed in some areas of Pulwama, Srinagar, Anantnag and Budgam districts.

Educational institutions have been ordered closed for the day while mobile internet services have also been snapped across Kashmir.

The officials said the decision was made keeping in view the Friday prayer gatherings.

Tags: zakir musa, al-qaeda, terrorist, shot down
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation at the meet, party sources said. (Photo: File)

Rahul may offer to resign, CWC meet to be held tomorrow

A vacation bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said Kumar can approach the Calcutta High Court or the trial court there for seeking relief. (Photo: PTI)

SC dismisses ex-Kolkata CP Rajeev Kumar's plea seeking extension of arrest protection

Gaurav Gogoi, the sitting Congress MP in Kaliabor constituency and son of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, won by a huge margin of 2,09,994 votes against Moni Madhab Mahanta of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the ruling BJP. (Photo: Twitter I Gaurav Gogoi)

17th Lok Sabha, Assam; BJP bags seven LS seats, Cong wins three, AIUDF one

Vadra had wished Rahul and Priyanka good luck for the Lok Sabha election results. (Photo: File)

'Disheartening': Robert Vadra on LS poll results, hopes for secular, democratic India

MOST POPULAR

1

Oh no! WhatsApp to begin showing ads in 2020

2

Xiaomi teases first image of Redmi K20

3

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

4

'Will kill every woman': Virgin man arrested after facing multiple rejections in US

5

Kangana Ranaut turns chef, celebrates Narendra Modi's victory with Chai and Pakoras

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham