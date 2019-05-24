Friday, May 24, 2019 | Last Update : 09:03 AM IST

Tough days ahead for Chandrababu Naidu after poor poll performance

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 24, 2019, 6:09 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2019, 7:04 am IST

Some political observers feel this trio may dig up old cases against Mr Naidu to create further problems for him in the coming days.

Telugu Desam national president N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Telugu Desam national president N. Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Hard days are ahead for Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam national president N. Chandrababu Naidu after losing the Lok Sabha elections. With the Telugu Desam party’s defeat, Mr Naidu is caught between the devil and the deep blue sea.

With Y.S.R. Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy coming in as chief minster after his party got a landslide victory, and Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao as chief minister of Telangana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi retaining power at the Centre, Mr Naidu is surrounded by some very strong opponents.

During the election campaign and later, too, Mr Naidu targeted this trio and made serious allegations against them and went as far as challenging them to combine together and fight him. Now it may be pay — back time for the three.

Some political observers feel this trio may dig up old cases against Mr Naidu to create further problems for him in the coming days. The Y.S.R Congress has alleged corruption in various issues concerning Mr Naidu.

In recent times, Mr Naidu has distanced himself from several political parties and bureaucrats. At national level he made strenuous efforts to prevent a second coming of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

