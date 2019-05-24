Friday, May 24, 2019 | Last Update : 09:03 AM IST

India, All India

‘Son of soil’ Amit Shah wins with big margin from Gandhinagar

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHIVANI
Published : May 24, 2019, 7:10 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2019, 7:10 am IST

BJP president Amit Shah, the main architect of the party’s spectacular performance, has won from Gandhinagar with a record margin of 5.74 lakh votes.

BJP president Amit Shah waves to supporters upon his arrival at the party headquarters to celebrate the party’s victory in New Delhi. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 BJP president Amit Shah waves to supporters upon his arrival at the party headquarters to celebrate the party’s victory in New Delhi. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Ahmedabad: BJP president Amit Shah, the main architect of the party’s spectacular performance, has won from Gandhinagar constituency with a record margin of 5.74 lakh votes for the seat. The BJP has also won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, repeating its performance of 2014. Mr Shah defeated his nearest rival and the Congress candidate and Gandhinagar MLA C..J. Chawada, breaking the record of 4.83 lakh votes set by party veteran L.K. Advani.

The BJP’s C.R. Patil has won the Navsari seat in south Gujarat with a margin of 6.86 lakh votes, the highest winning margin in the state.

The result of the Lok Sabha election in the state indicates that the people of Gujarat have voted for a son of the soil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This is a clear victory of Modiji and Amit Shah ji. People have rejected lies of the Congress and maintained their faith in Modi ji as they feel that only Modiji can lead the country,” chief minister Vijay Rupani told mediapersons after the results were declared.

In a stunning performance by the BJP in Modi-Shah’s fortress, many big shots of the Congress had to face defeat. While Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani lost to BJP candidate Naran Kachhadia in Amreli, two former ministers in the UPA government, Bharatsinh Solanki and Tushar Chaudhary, lost from Anand and Bardoli.

The Congress hoped to get at least four seats — Amreli, Anand, Junagadh and Patan — and on another four seats it was expecting a close fight. But the BJP secured a comfortable victory in all 26 constituencies.

“It is a clear mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People of Gujarat found no reason not to vote for him. It would have been a dent if the BJP had lost even a single seat in his home state when he is getting thumping win in the country. Voters have voted wisely,” said political analyst Dr Shirish Kashikar.

Mr Hardik Patel, the young Patidar leader of the Congress, also failed to get votes. He joined the Congress just ahead of the election, and has campaigned extensively for the Congress in Gujarat as well as in other states. He had addressed as many as 45 public meetings in Gujarat but failed to convert that into votes. “Not the Congress, it is unemployment, education, farmers, women and issues of the ordinary citizen that are defeated. We will fight and we will win,” Mr Patel tweeted after the defeat.

The BJP has retained the Valsad seat in south Gujarat which is considered a bellwether seat because voters of this constituency have always voted for the winning side and it is said that whichever party wins the Valsad seat rules the country. Sitting MP Dr K C Patel has defeated the Congress’ candidate and MLA Jitu Chudhary here.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, amit shah, narendra modi
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

Union Minister Smriti Irani said that it's a 'new morning' for Amethi. (Photo: File)

‘New morning, new determination’: Smriti Irani after winning in Amethi

BJP sources stated that special efforts were made to reach out to communties that had been feeling alienated from the party during the Vasundhara Raje regime rule in the state.

Gujjars desert Congress in Rajasthan

Minister of Home Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju. (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP wins 9 in Assam, allies disappoint

Prasar Bharati network brought live results experience to users on DD News YouTube platform, in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Koshur and Oriya), as well as sign language.

Prasar Bharati goes digital for complete poll coverage

MOST POPULAR

1

Kangana Ranaut turns chef, celebrates Narendra Modi's victory with Chai and Pakoras

2

Punny much? Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at political rivals through cricket terms

3

Queen Elizabeth startles everyone at a pop-up

4

Bharat actress Disha Patani shares video in slow motion twirling all the way for fans

5

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham