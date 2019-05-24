Friday, May 24, 2019 | Last Update : 07:03 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi loses Amethi, wins in Wayanad

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN AND SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : May 24, 2019, 5:36 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2019, 6:29 am IST

Rahul won from Wayanad, Kerala, with a record lead of 431,770 votes over his nearest rival, CPI’s P.P. Suneer.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress Party’s valiant efforts to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 Lok Sabha elections were stymised in the stunning second Modi wave with party president Rahul Gandhi failing to even retain his family pocket borough of Amethi where he was dealt a humiliating defeat by Union minister Smriti Irani. He lost by a margin of 38,000 votes.

At the time of going to press, the Congress had managed to get only 50 Lok Sabha seats, an increase of mere eight seats from its 2014 tally of 44.

To say that the results were unexpected is to state the obvious. In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Grand Old Party seemed to be on the path of revival after it won three crucial Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, besides giving a spirited fight in Modi bastion of Gujarat.

But the gains of the Asse-mbly polls seem to have been lost all too soon.

In these four states the party failed to barely open its account on Thursday. While in Madhya Pradesh, it won only one seat (Chindwara), in Chattisgarh it was leading in two seats and in Rajasthan and Gujarat not even one.

The party failed to win any seat in Delhi and Haryana as well.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mr Gandhi refrained from going into the details of the party’s defeat and instead chose to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for the victory, saying that he respected the people’s mandate.

“I also want to congratulate Smriti Irani. She should now nurture the constituency with love,” Mr Gandhi said when asked about his defeat in Amethi.

He won from Wayanad, Kerala, with a record lead of 431,770 votes over his nearest rival, CPI’s P.P. Suneer.

When asked about whether he would take responsibility for his party’s dismal record overall, the Congress president gave a cryptic reply, saying that this was between him and the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Though speculation was rife that Mr Gandhi offered his resignation to his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress sources rubbished it as baseless rumour.

This was the first general election that the Congress fought under Mr Gandhi’s presidentiship during which the Congress president had himself launched a frontal attack on the Prime Minister, coining the term, “Chowkidar chor hai” in the context of the Rafale jet deal.

Many analysts now say that the attack on the BJP should have been on the government’s policies rather than on the “personality cult” of the Prime Minister and that this backfired.

Among the other problems, they say, was the late launch of the Congress’ campaign that centred around Nyay — the Minimum Income Guarantee scheme promised by the party in its manifesto.

The much-touted outreach to farmers also did not pull them towards the Grand Old Party. The campaign over alleged corruption in Rafale deal, which was supposed to be the backbone of the Congress’ campaign, also failed to click as did the proverbial Brahmastra of launching Priyanka Gandhi into politics. Her decision of not challenging Mr Modi in his constituency, Varanasi, also spiralled the downward spirits of the fledgling party campaign from the third phase onwards.

Also much debatable was the party’s decision of not forming alliances in Delhi and Haryana with the Aam Aadmi Party. Both the Congress and the AAP failed to open their accounts in these two states.

Ultimately, it would not be wrong to say that the Congress failed to made a dent in the personality cult that’s been spun around Mr Modi.

Rahul Gandhi’s innings in politics in all three avatars — as party general secretary, vice-president and now president — have been tumultuous. The CWC meeting, expected to be held soon, will take a call on his alleged offer to resign. In the days to come, Mr Gandhi will have to fight a dual battle — one of tackling the BJP and the other of establishing his leadership over his party.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, rahul gandhi, smriti irani
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BJP workers welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he, along with BJP president Amit Shah, arrives at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Nation backs BJP’s majority nationalism

Telugu Desam national president N. Chandrababu Naidu

Tough days ahead for Chandrababu Naidu after poor poll performance

Zakir Musa (Photo: File)

Al Qaeda’s Indian cell chief Zakir Musa killed in J&K

Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju (Photo: PTI)

BJP leads in LS, Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Punny much? Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at political rivals through cricket terms

2

Queen Elizabeth startles everyone at a pop-up

3

Bharat actress Disha Patani shares video in slow motion twirling all the way for fans

4

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

5

Mumbai man wears TV on his back shows metro commuters live election results coverage

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham