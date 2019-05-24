Friday, May 24, 2019 | Last Update : 09:03 AM IST

Prasar Bharati goes digital for complete poll coverage

NITIN MAHAJAN
Various digital platforms were used for providing most authentic and credible numbers in visually attractive and interesting ways.

New Delhi: For the first time during Lok Sabha polls coverage, with massive effort from Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan network has reached millions showing live election results with most credible and authentic inputs.

Prasar Bharati network brought live results experience to users on DD News YouTube platform, in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Koshur and Oriya), as well as sign language. Apart from the video coverage, Live audio election result was also available on NewsOnAIR YouTube Channel, sources added.

Various digital platforms were used for providing most authentic and credible numbers in visually attractive and interesting ways. With such wider coverage of the biggest festival of Indian democracy, public service broadcaster, Doordarshan, has garnered an all time high viewership on its digital platforms.

Sources pointed out that DD News was the only television news channel to cover the  entire country in terms of deployment of reporters in every state capital and distant locations like Andaman Nikobar and Leh and all the North East States.  The programmes were marked by variety of inputs in terms of live inputs from political leaders, reporters and real time data analysis of the trends and results.  DD News was the only channel to give the correct numbers without any manipulations and was accurate in its trends projection, they added.

For the first time DD News in partnership with Google provided the latest election results in data graphic format through YouTube. This partnership was a tremendous success with more than 2 million views for pre event promo video and nearly 2 Lacs subscribers watching the live stream at any point of time on You Tube.

DD News also made extensive arrangements for live streaming of the result programmes in 12 different languages and 19 channels giving the viewers an opportunity to watch the program in the language if their choice.

