Friday, May 24, 2019 | Last Update : 07:03 AM IST

India, All India

NDA sweeps Bihar, wins 39 out of 40

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : May 24, 2019, 3:26 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2019, 6:52 am IST

Nitish calls NDA win a blessing for state; Heavyweights like Shatrughan Sinha, Misa Bharti lose.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Patna: In a historic mandate for the Lok Sabha polls 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA won the elections with the thumping majority.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the spectacular victory of BJP led NDA. While talking to reporters in Patna Mr Kumar said that “Both Centre, as well as the state government, worked for the development. This result is a blessing to the NDA and it also clearly shows what kind of government people of Bihar want. I assure them that we will continue to work for the development and public safety”.

In Bihar, the Congress along with three other grand alliance partners — Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) failed in saving their electoral space after the poll results on Thursday.

The final result shows that the NDA in the state won 39 out of 40  seats while the grand alliance managed to bag only one seat in Bihar.

Though the RJD and Congress is yet to assess their massive defeat, political analysts are of the opinion that RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s absence during the poll campaign and Prime Minister Narendra Modi factor and nationalism issue turned out to be a bigger challenge for the grand alliance in Bihar.

In 2014 parliamentary election, the NDA minus Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) had won 31 out of 40 seats. However this time according to JD(U) leaders Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too emerged as a major factor “due to his seven resolves for development, successful liquor prohibition across the state and several social reform programs”.

“People voted on Narendra Modi’s face and Nitish Kumar’s developmental work in Bihar. This result is also an indication that the NDA is going to win the 2020 assembly elections with a thumping majority”, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.

However, in this election political experts had predicted a tough contest for the NDA in view of the pre-poll alliance among RJD, Congress and three other regional parties including Mahadalit leader Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM and Koeri leader Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP but the alliance suffered a setback.

The RJD had also distributed a sizeable number of seats to all its allies including one to the CPI-ML in order to stop the division of secular, OBC and EBC votes.

Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM was the first to accept the poll defeat. Speaking with this newspaper after the results HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan said, “We have accepted people’s mandate. We will sit and analyze why the grand alliance lost so badly in the Lok Sabha polls”. RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha also accepted the defeat and said “instead of blaming others we should sit and assess our performance in this election. The result shows that the opposition failed in reading the mood of people”.

Both Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha had contested from two seats each but were defeated by NDA candidates. Other prominent grand alliance leaders to face defeat were the film star turned politician Shatrughan Sinha, veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav and Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti.

Congress nominee Shatrughan Sinha was pitted against Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib Seat. He was defeated by a margin of 1.5 Lakh votes. Similarly, the prestigious battle was also seen in Patliputra where RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti was contesting against Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav.

Besides former JNUSU president and CPI candidate from Begusarai seat, Kanhaiya Kumar was also defeated by Union minister and BJP nominee Giriraj Singh from Begusarai seat.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

BJP workers welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he, along with BJP president Amit Shah, arrives at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Nation backs BJP’s majority nationalism

Telugu Desam national president N. Chandrababu Naidu

Tough days ahead for Chandrababu Naidu after poor poll performance

Zakir Musa (Photo: File)

Al Qaeda’s Indian cell chief Zakir Musa killed in J&K

Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju (Photo: PTI)

BJP leads in LS, Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Punny much? Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at political rivals through cricket terms

2

Queen Elizabeth startles everyone at a pop-up

3

Bharat actress Disha Patani shares video in slow motion twirling all the way for fans

4

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

5

Mumbai man wears TV on his back shows metro commuters live election results coverage

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham