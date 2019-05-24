Friday, May 24, 2019 | Last Update : 10:59 AM IST

India, All India

2019 Lok Sabha polls: In a first, RJD draws a blank in Bihar

ANI
Published : May 24, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2019, 9:24 am IST

The RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav, fought the election in alliance with the Congress and others.

In a first, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could not manage to win even a single seat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections which concluded on May 19. (Photo: ANI)
 In a first, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could not manage to win even a single seat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections which concluded on May 19. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: In a first, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could not manage to win even a single seat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections which concluded on May 19.

The RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav, fought the election in alliance with the Congress and others. The party, which contested on 20 seats, didn't manage to win even a single seat this election and nose-dived from 27 in 2014 to nil in 2019.

Constituted in 1997, the RJD received the status of the recognized national-level party in 2008. In its first election in 1998, it had won 17 seats in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Congress, which is the part of the RJD-led mahagathbandan, only managed to win one seat in Bihar. The grand old party had fielded contestants on nine seats out of total 40 seats in Bihar.

Besides, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), which contested on five and three seats respectively, also failed to open their account.

The ruling BJP-JDU-LJP alliance in Bihar achieved a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections with BJP winning 17 seats, while its allies Janata Dal-United (JDU) getting 16 seats and Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) winning six seats. In all, the alliance won 37 seats.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, rjd, tejashwi yadav
Location: India, Bihar

Latest From India

Kejriwal congratulated Modi for the BJP's victory. (Photo: File)

Will work with PM Modi for betterment of Delhi people: Kejriwal

The injured were taken to JJ hospital in a private ambulance. Search for any other trapped person is in progress. (Photo: ANI)

2 dead as fire breaks out in building at Bhendi Bazaar

Congress leader and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri. (Photo: ANI)

‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan not accepted by people: Cong leader Anil Shastri

Union Minister Smriti Irani said that it's a 'new morning' for Amethi. (Photo: File)

‘New morning, new determination’: Smriti Irani after winning in Amethi

MOST POPULAR

1

'Will kill every woman': Virgin man arrested after facing multiple rejections in US

2

Kangana Ranaut turns chef, celebrates Narendra Modi's victory with Chai and Pakoras

3

Punny much? Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at political rivals through cricket terms

4

Queen Elizabeth startles everyone at a pop-up

5

Bharat actress Disha Patani shares video in slow motion twirling all the way for fans

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMLife

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

The Cambridges were pictured on a relaxed trip as a family to Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. (Photo: AP)

The Cambridges reconnect with nature

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 6.

Cannes Film Festival Day 6: Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham