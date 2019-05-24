2 dead as fire breaks out in building at Bhendi Bazaar

The injured were taken to JJ hospital in a private ambulance. Search for any other trapped person is in progress.

The injured were taken to JJ hospital in a private ambulance. Search for any other trapped person is in progress. (Photo: ANI)

Bhendi Bazar: Two people died and several others were injured after a fire broke out in a building at Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai on Thursday night.

"The fire has been brought under control and 12 persons have been rescued so far. A fire audit will be done to ascertain the reason behind the fire," said Praveen Parsdeshi, BMC Commissioner.

The injured were taken to JJ hospital in a private ambulance.

Search for any other trapped person is in progress.