Sunday, Apr 24, 2022 | Last Update : 01:19 PM IST

  India   All India  24 Apr 2022  PM Modi to arrive in Palli hamlet of J-K amid tight security
India, All India

PM Modi to arrive in Palli hamlet of J-K amid tight security

PTI
Published : Apr 24, 2022, 12:23 pm IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2022, 12:23 pm IST

A red alert has already been sounded in the Union Territory following the encounter on Friday near Sunjwan Army camp

A Border Security force (BSF) jawan stands guard near the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming rally at Palli village of Samba district, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)
  A Border Security force (BSF) jawan stands guard near the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming rally at Palli village of Samba district, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Jammu: Amid multi-tier security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will dedicate India's first 'carbon neutral panchayat' to the nation apart from inaugurating and laying foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore to give fillip to speedy development of Jammu and Kashmir.

A red alert has already been sounded in the Union Territory following the encounter on Friday near Sunjwan Army camp on the outskirts of the city which averted a major attack with the gunning down of both the terrorists armed with suicide vests and large quantity of arms and ammunition.

 

Barely hours before his arrival in Palli hamlet, a blast took place in agriculture field, some kilometres away from the venue triggering concern in the security establishment. However, the police suspected that the blast was caused by a lightning strike or a meteorite.

Modi is arriving here to participate in the celebration for the National Panchayati Raj Day and address 'Gram Sabhas' across the country. He will also visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district.

The residents of Palli are awaiting arrival of the PM as they are upbeat over Modi's visit to their village, which is set to become the first carbon-free solar panchayat.

 

From the macadamised roads to the recently launched electric bus service, the village located just 17 kilometer from the winter capital Jammu is witnessing a major transformation with an upgraded Panchayat Ghar, renovated government high school building, a new pond and improved playfields and the 500 KV solar plant installed in a record time of nearly three weeks.

Seeking to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in every district of the country, the prime minister will launch a new initiative named 'Amrit Sarovar'.

"The government has been focussed on bringing about wide ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace following the constitutional reforms of August 2019, a reference to the abrogation of Article 370 and making the erstwhile state into a union territory", the PMO had said.

 

Modi will inaugurate the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crore. The 8.45-km-long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hours.

He will also lay the foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs 7,500 crore.

Among other projects, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar hydroelectric projects, a 850 MW facility to be constructed on Chenab river in Kishtwar at a cost of around Rs 5,300 crore, and 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project to be build in on the same river at a cost of over Rs 4,500 crore.

 

In order to further expand the network of Jan Aushadi Kendras' in Jammu and Kashmir, and to make good quality generic medicines at affordable prices available, 100 centres will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi.

Modi will also inaugurate a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli, which will make it the country's first panchayat to become carbon neutral, the PMO said.

During his visit, he will also hand over SVAMITVA' (survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas) cards to beneficiaries under the scheme. The cards will give villagers documentary proof of their ownership of properties so that they can use them for financial benefits if required.

 

He will also transfer award money to panchayats which are winners of awards given across different categories. The PMO noted that the Amrit Sarovar' project is part of the celebration of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. 

Tags: pm modi jammu kashmir visit, prime minister modi
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Latest From India

Chidambaram said that based on information in the public domain, it appears that most of the houses and shops that were demolished belonged to Muslims and the poor. (PTI file image)

Complete breakdown of law & order: Chidambaram on bulldozer-enabled demolitions

Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor (PTI file image)

Forced to buy Rs.2 cr M F Husain painting from Priyanka Gandhi: Rana Kapoor

A health worker inoculates a man with a booster dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination center in Hyderabad. (NOAH SEELAM / AFP)

Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 15,873

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during a function honouring the war heroes of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, in Guwahati, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Won't hesitate to cross border if terrorists target India from outside: Rajnath

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham