Sunday, Apr 25, 2021 | Last Update : 12:33 AM IST

  India   All India  24 Apr 2021  Justice Ramana sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India
India, All India

Justice Ramana sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 24, 2021, 11:32 pm IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2021, 11:33 pm IST

Ramana will hold the post for about 16 months, until August 26, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office to Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, after he was appointed as the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (PTI)
  President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office to Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, after he was appointed as the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was on Saturday sworn as the 48th Chief Justice of India. He was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind. He will hold the post for about 16 months, until August 26, 2022.

The swearing-in ceremony of Justice Ramana was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and his predecessor CJI Sharad A. Bobde. 

 

Justice Ramana was elevated as a judge of the top court on February 17, 2014. Born in an agricultural family on August 27, 1957, in Ponnavaram village, Krishna district, Justice Ramana did his BSc, BL and was enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983.

He began his career as a journalist of a leading Telugu newspaper for a short while before turning to legal practice in 1983. During his student days, he was known as an activist, involved in issues concerning farmers and industrial workers.

Appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh high court on June 27, 2000, Justice Ramana functioned as the acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh high court from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013.

 

He was appointed Chief Justice of Delhi high court on September 2, 2013.

During his tenure in the Supreme Court, Justice Ramana has been a part of many significant rulings, including those on setting up of special courts for fast-tracking criminal cases against MPs and MLAs; bringing the CJI’s office amenable to the Right to Information Act; and, lifting Internet restrictions in Jammu & Kashmir.

He has advocated the need to implement regional languages as the language of the court to increase participation of rural litigants in the trial process.

Tags: justice nuthalapati venkata ramana, justice ramana biography, 48th chief justice of india, telugu chief justice of india, cji

Latest From India

People inspect an ICU ward after a fire broke out in Vijay Vallabh COVID-19 hospital at Virar, near Mumbai, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP)

14 Covid patients dead in Maharashtra hospital ICU fire

Modi said the Centre has provided more than 15 crore doses of essential medicines to the States free of cost and safety of hospitals should not be neglected. — PTI

Modi asks states to act against hoarding

Some 23 mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany and they will be deployed in military hospitals catering to Covid patients. — Representational image/AP

Armed Forces to import 23 mobile O2 generation plants from Germany

A relative of a Covid-19 victim (2L) pays his respect before a cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Crematorium on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi in the early hour of April 22, 2021. (AFP)

COVID-19: Over 3.32 lakh fresh cases in India in single day, record 2,263 fatalities

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham