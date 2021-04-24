Saturday, Apr 24, 2021 | Last Update : 12:45 PM IST

  India   All India  24 Apr 2021  Armed Forces to import 23 mobile O2 generation plants from Germany
India, All India

Armed Forces to import 23 mobile O2 generation plants from Germany

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Apr 24, 2021, 8:57 am IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2021, 11:47 am IST

Each mobile oxygen plant has a capacity to produce 40 litres of oxygen per minute and 2,400 litres an hour

Some 23 mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany and they will be deployed in military hospitals catering to Covid patients. — Representational image/AP
 Some 23 mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany and they will be deployed in military hospitals catering to Covid patients. — Representational image/AP

New Delhi: Amid reports of shortage of oxygen, Armed Forces Medical Services has decided to import oxygen generation plants and containers from Germany. Some 23 mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany and they will be deployed in military hospitals catering to Covid patients. These oxygen generating plants are expected to reach India within a week.

Each plant has a capacity to produce 40 litres of oxygen per minute and 2,400 litres an hour. At this rate it can cater to 20-25 patients round the clock. The advantage of these plants is that they are easily portable.

 

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out sorties in various parts of the country to airlift oxygen containers, cylinders, essential medicines and equipment required for setting up and sustaining Covid hospitals. The IAF also airlifted doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam and Bangalore for various hospitals at Delhi.

Tags: indian army to import oxygen from germany for covid patients, 23 mobile oxygen generation plants to be imported to india, oxygen plants installation army hospitals, army carried out sorties to airlift oxygen containers, cylinders, oxygen nurses airlifted to delhi from kochi vizag bengaluru, army help in dealing covid india

Latest From India

People inspect an ICU ward after a fire broke out in Vijay Vallabh COVID-19 hospital at Virar, near Mumbai, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP)

14 Covid patients dead in Maharashtra hospital ICU fire

Modi said the Centre has provided more than 15 crore doses of essential medicines to the States free of cost and safety of hospitals should not be neglected. — PTI

Modi asks states to act against hoarding

A relative of a Covid-19 victim (2L) pays his respect before a cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Crematorium on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi in the early hour of April 22, 2021. (AFP)

COVID-19: Over 3.32 lakh fresh cases in India in single day, record 2,263 fatalities

Modi called for “concrete action at a high speed, on large scale, and with a global scope” to combat climate change, adding he and US President Joe Biden are launching the “India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 partnership” to help “mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations”. — Representational image/PTI

Modi calls for quick action to save world

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham