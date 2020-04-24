Friday, Apr 24, 2020 | Last Update : 03:05 PM IST

31st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

23,140

101

Recovered

5,058

46

Deaths

723

1

Maharashtra6427840283 Gujarat2624258112 Delhi237680850 Rajasthan200047329 Madhya Pradesh168720383 Tamil Nadu168375220 Uttar Pradesh151020624 Telangana97025225 Andhra Pradesh89314127 West Bengal51410315 Kerala4473163 Karnataka44514517 Jammu and Kashmir434925 Punjab2836617 Haryana2701703 Bihar170442 Odisha89331 Jharkhand5383 Uttarakhand47240 Himachal Pradesh40182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36300 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Covid cases in the country surge past 23,000

PTI
Published : Apr 24, 2020, 11:52 am IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2020, 11:52 am IST

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a total 23,502 samples have been confirmed positive for coronavirus so far

A medic checks the temperature of a stranded student from Kota upon her arrival, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Indore. PTI Photo
  A medic checks the temperature of a stranded student from Kota upon her arrival, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Indore. PTI Photo

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 718 and the number of cases to 23,077 in the country on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is 17,610 as 4,748 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, it said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a total 23,502 samples have been confirmed positive for coronavirus so far.

The Health Ministry said 77 foreign nationals are among the total 23,077 COVID-19 cases reported in the country.

A total of 32 deaths were reported since Thursday evening, of which 14 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, nine from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh and two each from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the ministry said.

Of the 718 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 283 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 112, Madhya Pradesh at 83, Delhi at 50, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh at 27 each.

The death toll reached 24 each in Uttar Pradesh and Telengana, 20 in Tamil Nadu and 17 in Karantaka.

Punjab has registered 16 deaths, while West Bengal has reported 15 fatalities. The disease has claimed five lives in Jammu and Kashmir, while Kerala, Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry's updated data.

However, a PTI tally of the figures reported by various states as on Thursday showed 722 deaths in the country.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of deaths announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

According to the ministry's data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 6,430, followed by Gujarat at 2,624, Delhi at 2,376, Rajasthan at 1,964, Madhya Pradesh at 1,699 and Tamil Nadu at 1,683.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,510 in Uttar Pradesh, 960 in Telangana and 895 in Andhra Pradesh.

The number of cases has risen to 514 in West Bengal, 447 in Kerala, 445 in Karnataka, 427 in Jammu and Kashmir, 277 in Punjab and 272 in Haryana.

Bihar has reported 153 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 90 cases. Fifty-three people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand, 47 in Uttarakhand and 40 in Himachal Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh and Assam have registered 36 infections each so far.

Chandigarh has 27 COVID-19 cases, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22, while 18 cases have been reported from Ladakh.

Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, and Goa and Puducherry have seven COVID-19 cases each.

Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website.

States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

Tags: covid-19 india, coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 cases, covid-19 death toll
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Medics wearing protective suits in Kolkata. PTI photo

Bengal Governor Dhankar slams CM Mamata's minority appeasement

Uttar Pradesh Police personnel stop vehicles at Kaushambi as Delhi-Ghaziabad border is sealed, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus. AFP Photo

13 students in Kanpur's madrassa test positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with 'Sarpanches' from across the country via video conferencing, amid ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Coronavirus made us self-reliant: PM Narendra Modi

Representational image (PTI)

3,000 individuals being tested daily to check for virus in Gujarat

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham