India logs 1,938 fresh COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths

PTI
Published : Mar 24, 2022, 10:34 am IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2022, 10:34 am IST

A reduction of 660 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

A health worker prepares to inoculate a child with a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus Corbevax vaccine during a vaccination drive for the 12-14 age group at a school in Hyderabad. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)
 A health worker prepares to inoculate a child with a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus Corbevax vaccine during a vaccination drive for the 12-14 age group at a school in Hyderabad. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

New Delhi: With 1,938 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,14,687, while the active cases further declined to 22,427, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,16,672 with 67 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 660 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.35 per cent, according to the ministry.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,61,954 COVID-19 tests being conducted in the country and so far, over 78.49 crore tests have been done.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,24,75,588, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered, so far, under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 182.23 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

The 67 new fatalities include 61 from Kerala.

A total of 5,16,672 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,769 from Maharashtra, 67,476 from Kerala, 40,042 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,148 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,197 from West Bengal.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

