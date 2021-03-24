Wednesday, Mar 24, 2021 | Last Update : 05:40 PM IST

  India   All India  24 Mar 2021  SC asks Param Bir Singh to move Bombay HC on CBI probe in corruption allegations against Deshmukh
India, All India

SC asks Param Bir Singh to move Bombay HC on CBI probe in corruption allegations against Deshmukh

ANI
Published : Mar 24, 2021, 2:08 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2021, 2:08 pm IST

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul allowed Singh to withdraw the plea and approach the High Court

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. (PTI)
  Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain the plea of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking CBI investigation in the alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and asked him to approach the Bombay High Court.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul allowed Singh to withdraw the plea and approach the High Court.

 

The Bench said that the allegations and counter-allegations between Singh and Deshmukh are "serious" but the case should be heard by the High Court first.
"No doubt the matter is quite serious, it also appears a lot of material in the public domain due to personas falling apart," the Bench observed while asking senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Singh to approach the Bombay High Court.

"There is now another angle to it. The concerned parties were quite hunky-dory for very long. Now having fallen apart, one is making the allegation against the other. It is a serious matter no doubt. The High Court is competent to deal with this issue," the apex court said.

 

Thereafter, Rohatgi withdrew the plea from the top court and said he will move to Bombay High Court today itself.

Rohatgi requested the top court to issue direction the High Court to hear the matter tomorrow in view of the fact that the case involves certain CCTV footage etc., however, the Bench asked him to raise this request before the High Court.

The Bench in its order stated, "The petitioner withdraw the petition with liberty to approve the High Court. They will file a plea today and would like the matter to be taken tomorrow. Liberty to approach the High Court granted."

During the hearing, the Bench also said that it's "unfortunate" that the Supreme Court's judgement on police reform has not been implemented. The issue of police reforms props up only when some political situation explodes, Justice Kaul added.

 

Rohatgi while advancing arguments Singh said that its rare that a Police Commissioner is transferred under this law that talks of administrative reasons and the minister himself said on TV that it was not done for administrative reasons.

Singh on Monday filed a petition before the apex court claiming that Deshmukh "pressurised" him to probe the role of certain BJP leaders and to "somehow implicate" them in the case of the death of MP Mohan Delkar and he "did not succumb" to the pressure.

Singh, who was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner in the wake of the Antilia bomb scare case, has also challenged the government's order transferring him from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

 

In his plea, he also repeated the graft allegations he had made against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and also accused the Maharashtra Home Minister of interfering in police investigations.

Singh, who was recently transferred, has alleged wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices".

However, Anil Deshmukh on Saturday refuted all the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against him. Deshmukh said the police officer made these false allegations to save himself from legal action.

Tags: param bir singh, cbi investigation, maharashtra home minister anil deshmukh, bombay high court, mukul rohatgi

Latest From India

Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: ANI)

Kerala CM Vijayan condemns 'harassment' of nuns by Hindu outfit members in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd during a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Polls, in Bankura on March 21, 2021. (PTI)

No Indian is outsider in Bengal, BJP CM will be son of soil: Modi

Health workers prepare to takes swab samples to test for COVID-19 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, on March 23, 2021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)

India records highest single-day spike with 47,262 fresh COVID-19 cases

In all, 65 officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch alone were shunted out, some of them to the traffic department. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

Reshuffle among Mumbai police, 86 cops transferred

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham