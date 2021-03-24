Reshuffle among Mumbai police, 86 cops transferred

Wednesday, Mar 24, 2021 | Last Update : 12:51 PM IST

Published : Mar 24, 2021, 10:31 am IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2021, 10:31 am IST

Mumbai: An Assistant Police Inspector who was questioned by the NIA in the Sachin Waze case was among 86 officials who were transferred on Tuesday, a city police official said.

Earlier in the evening, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as the home department is facing heat over the Waze case as well as the allegations of corruption against Deshmukh himself.

 

API Riyazuddin Kaazi, who was Waze's colleague at the the Crime Intelligence Unit, was transferred to the Local Arms unit, a relatively low-key department, the police official said.

In all, 65 officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch alone were shunted out, some of them to the traffic department, he added.

Kaazi had been questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the case related to the recovery of a Scorpio with explosives near Mukesh Ambani's house. Waze has been arrested in the case.

