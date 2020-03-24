Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020 | Last Update : 01:18 PM IST

Tuberculosis as fatal as Covid19

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 24, 2020, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2020, 12:04 pm IST

Just like Covid, TB must also be dealt with seriously is the call of medical fraternity.

Co-infection with Covid-19 and tuberculosis is a worry on World TB Day to be observed on March 24. Just like Covid, TB must also be dealt with seriously is the call of medical fraternity.

TB is as dreadful as Covid-19 and prevention, diagnosis and treatment needs to be improved with the threat of the new virus.

Co-infection of these diseases will place a major challenge and the same methods of contact tracing must be used in active cases so that the passive ones are better controlled.

There are 1.5 million people dying from TB every year. An approximate 10 million people suffer from the disease.

The most vulnerable are countries like India who have put up a tough fight but the results are not as expected.

Covid has helped in bringing awareness about infectious diseases and the same must be extended to other diseases especially tuberculosis.

The government, both at the Centre and the states, must also prioritise its fight against TB. The fear of isolation in Covid-19 patients is similar to those of TB patients who suffered from discrimination and stigma, experts said.

