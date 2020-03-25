Share and Care on Ugadi, but at home: Naidu

Vice-President wishes people on the eve of Gudi Padava, Chaitra Sukladi, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, Cheti Chand

New Delhi: Asserting that “share and care” is the core of Indian philosophy, vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday wished people on the eve of Gudi Padava, Chaitra Sukladi, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Cheti Chand and said that these festivals should be celebrated at homes in the wake of Covid-19 spread.

Asking people to continue to avoid social gatherings, Mr Naidu appealed to people to give their complete and unconditional support to the government and healthcare professionals in the war against the coronavirus epidemic.

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Chaitra Sukladi, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Cheti Chand. These festivals, celebrated with much zeal around the country, herald the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year," he said.

"As we rejoice and hope that these festivals bring better health and greater happiness in our lives, we should recognise that we are currently battling an unprecedented global health challenge. We have to take adequate precautions to stay safe,” said Mr Naidu in his message.

Asking people to celebrate the festivals at home and avoid social gatherings, Mr Naidu also urged people to adopt a hygienic way of life.

“If we maintain social distancing and follow medical advice, we can certainly win our collective fight against this deadly virus in the near future,” said Mr Naidu.

While referring to the ancient Indian values of "share and care," Mr Naidu hoped that everyone will do whatever it takes to alleviate human suffering and hardship by providing support to those who need it.

“As this is a time for new beginnings and new hope, let us be positive and constructive and strive collectively to secure a bright future for this nation and the world. May these festivals bring health, peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness in our lives,” said the vice-president.