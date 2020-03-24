Rise in pneumonia cases concerns doctors

The Centre has asked hospitals to notify severe respiratory distress infections as rthe incidents of such diseases are on the rise

Hyderabad: Pneumonia of unknown origin has been detected in patients, and to have these cases in the month of March has surprised the medical fraternity since the occurrence of this type of pneumonia is usually just 1 per cent at this time of year. Overall pneumonia cases are 5 per cent in India in the winter season.

To see these cases in March, in a population that is not otherwise suffering from co-morbid conditions of diabetes, hypertension or any other disease, is an indication of the spread of the coronavirus, say doctors. Moreover, the affected who have come to hospitals are below 30 years of age.

The Centre has asked hospitals to notify severe respiratory distress infections, and these numbers, coming in from different hospitals, are now indicating that the incidence of such diseases is on the higher side.

Swabs of these patients undergo dual testing – for Covid-19 and swine flu.

A senior pulmonologist said, “Symptoms of the patients indicate co-infection. For this reason, we are insisting on both tests. This will allow us to use medicines that can fight H1N1.”

Reports of co-infection have been sent to the government authorities to alert them of the existing situation.

The test results for H1N1 are ready soon but that of Covid-19 take time.

The treatment for H1N1 helps to reduce the viral load which is important for recovery of the patient.

These are typical cases being seen in Hyderabad and doctors state that this is because swine flu is a part of the Indian environment.