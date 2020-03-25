Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020 | Last Update : 10:22 PM IST

Kashmir students in Bangladesh advised not to travel to India

Mar 24, 2020
Updated : Mar 24, 2020, 9:17 pm IST

MEA discusses measures to fight corona with China, EU

New Delhi: The Indian government has advised several Kashmiri students to stay put in their hostels in Bangladesh and not to try and cross over to India in view of the current travel restrictions.

India on Tuesday also discussed measures to combat the coronavirus with China and the European Union (EU).

In the wake of reports that several Kashmiri students in Bangladesh were desperate to cross the border to return to the Valley, the Indian high commission in Dhaka said, “We are in touch with the students and they have been informed that movement through border ports have been suspended.”

“College principals have assured that hostel facilities will continue to be available for Indian students. We would like to reiterate our advice that students should not undertake travel to try and cross into India,” the high commission added.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar, meanwhile, said that India and China have agreed to further boost bilateral ties by working together to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Discussed with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China our working together in combating Covid19. Agreed to build further on our bilateral efforts in tis domain. Exchanged views on the forthcoming G20 Summit. Global challenges require global cooperation,” Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

 The G-20 Summit is expected to take place in the Riyadh in November this year.

The EAM also exchanged views on challenges faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic with Josep Borrell Fontelles, high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy.

Mr Jaishankar assured Mr Fontelles India’s full support in return of EU citizens.

