Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020 | Last Update : 01:18 PM IST

India, All India

Hyderabad's old city observes total lockdown

THE ASIAN AGE. | ATHER MOIN
Published : Mar 24, 2020, 10:38 am IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2020, 10:38 am IST

While most preferred to stay at home, the law enforcing agencies ensured complete lockdown

Road leading to the historic Charminar wear as deserted look during the lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo
 Road leading to the historic Charminar wear as deserted look during the lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo

Hyderabad: The lockdown in Old City was complete and purposeful. While most preferred to stay at home, the law enforcing agencies ensured complete lockdown. Only essential service providers were allowed to step out of their homes. People rushed to make their purchases early and youth from the area were not allowed to sit on chabutras.

Vehicular movement dropped in the early hours. Police personnel did not allow people to roam around on the streets and allowed motorists only after they explained the reasons for coming out.

Roads in Charminar, Moghalpura, Chanch-alguda, Dab-eerpura, Falaknuma, Bahad-urpura, Barkas, Tappachabutra, Mall-epally, Golconda, Tolichowki et al wore a deserted look. The police did not allow auto-rickshaws and cabs to ply anywhere.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corp-oration (GHMC) authorities took up a massive sanitation initiative. Teams from Disaster Response Force conducted cleaning operation and sprayed disinfectants at public places, particularly near places of worship. Sanitation teams cleared garbage in many parts of Old City.

Tags: coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Representational image

ED to probe MF Husain painting sold by Priyanka to Rana Kapoor

A medic stands at the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Two deaths in Hyderabad spark Covid-19 concerns

Shivraj SIngh Chouhan

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan clears floor test

Representational Image

Tuberculosis as fatal as Covid19

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham