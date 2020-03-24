Guidelines issued to Tamil Nadu police to prevent virus spread within the department

Police hospitals in the state asked to be kept ready to in an “unforeseen” contingency arising due to coronavirus

Visitors/petitioners with symptoms of cough, cold and fever not to be allowed into the office spaces. (AFP)

Chennai: Police hospitals all over Tamil Nadu have been asked to be kept ready “as per the prescribed standards instructed by the health department” to tackle any unforeseen contingency arising in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Doctors and paramedical staff of the police hospitals are advised to remain available in case of any emergency and should keep themselves updated on latest instructions issued by the health department by being a position to guide the police personnels, a circular from the Director General of Police said on Monday.

22 instructions are pointed out in the guideline document issued to the police department on the basic protective measures to be adopted against the spread of coronavirus.

“Contingency plans may be discussed with representatives of the health department in their respective districts in case of any situation arising wherein a patient whose Covid-19 test marker comes out to be positive,” it says.

Unit officers have been asked to disseminate awareness about the coronavirus helpline numbers 104, 044-29510400/500, 044-24300300, 044-46274446, 1800120555550 and 8754448477 to all police stations - these numbers are of the state master control room, manned 24x7 by the health department.

The guidelines urge all units to subject visitors and petitioners to thermal scanning before allowing them into the office premises, where too they should be allowed only into well ventilated areas, specifically demarcated for them.

‘Visitors/petitioners with symptoms of cough, cold and fever shall not be allowed into the office space,’ said a guideline, while another urged the arrangement for the use of hand sanitizers/ hand wash with disinfectant at all entry points.

Closing of clubs, gyms, common play areas, community halls and kalyana mandapams until further orders and the suspension of social gatherings are some among the guidelines.

The guideline insists on the creation of awareness at the line-huts/police housing units on the do’s and don’ts against the spread of coronavirus.

It also called for the creation of awareness on hand and respiratory hygiene at the district/city armed reserve and battalions and undertake essential correspondence on e-office or official e-mail and avoid sending files and documents to the stent possible.

Disinfecting work premises, vehicles, washrooms, sanitizing cutlery and eating spaces in canteens, avoiding overcrowding at canteens, putting up posters on hygiene are also among the set of instructions.