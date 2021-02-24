Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021 | Last Update : 01:31 PM IST

  India   All India  24 Feb 2021  'Delhi to ask for COVID-19 negative report from travellers from 5 states'
India, All India

'Delhi to ask for COVID-19 negative report from travellers from 5 states'

PTI
Published : Feb 24, 2021, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2021, 12:07 pm IST

People travelling in flights, trains and buses from these states will have to produce negative test report before entering Delhi, they said

The requirement of the negative COVID-19 test report is likely to be implemented from Friday night, officials said. (PTI file photo)
 The requirement of the negative COVID-19 test report is likely to be implemented from Friday night, officials said. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Amid a spike in coronavirus infections in some states, the Delhi government is likely to ask travellers from five states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, to show negative COVID-19 test report before entering the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

They said an official order will be issued later in the day and it will be effective till March 15.

 

People travelling in flights, trains and buses from these states will have to produce negative test report before entering Delhi, they said.

The requirement of the negative COVID-19 test report is likely to be implemented from Friday night, officials said.

The issue had also been discussed in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday.

Maharashtra is showing a daily surge in COVID-19 cases, according to an official of the Union Health Ministry. Kerala is showing an incremental decline, but the daily cases in absolute numbers is still high over there. Punjab, with its daily increase in cases, is also a cause of worry.

 

Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are also showing an increase in daily cases, the central official had said on Tuesday.

Delhi recorded 145 fresh COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.25 per cent, authorities said.

With this, the toll from the coronavirus infection has gone up to 10,903 and the case tally rose to 6,38,173.

Tags: covid 19, delhi to ask for covid-19 negative report, covid negative report required to enter delhi, passengers from five states, maharashtra and kerala, punjab
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, after BJP won the majority seats in Gujarat Municipal Elections, in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020. (PTI)

Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Shah

During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the WR ran 1,234 Shramik Special trains from May 1 to 31 to ferry about 19 lakh people to their destinations in different states. (PTI file photo)

Rs 5,000 cr annual loss to Western Railway due to COVID-19 crisis: Official

Police personnel investigate at the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening, near Baburaha village in Unnao district. (PTI)

Unnao deaths: Survivor records statement before magistrate

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, stands with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, right, after his arrival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Khan arrived in Sri Lanka for a two day official visit. (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)

India allows Pak Prime Minister overflight plan

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham