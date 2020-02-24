Monday, Feb 24, 2020 | Last Update : 06:53 AM IST

Amulya's dad told to cut down travel

MB GIRISH AND NB HOMBAL
Police sources say that they will provide security to Noronha if he wants to move around for work.

Bengaluru: Oswald Noronha, father of activist Amulya Noronha, who is behind bars after she raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-Citizenship Amen-dment Act (CAA) meeting in Bengaluru a few days ago, has been asked by Chikkamagaluru police in his hometown not to travel outside his native village, Shivapura, in Hirekodige gram panchayat of Koppa taluk  as  a precautionary measure.

The police has provided round the clock security at the house of Amulya after an attack allegedly by Bajrang Dal, a pro-Hindu outfit. Police sources say that they will provide security to Noronha if he wants to move around for work.

“I’m unfazed by the attack on my house, I  am safe with police security provided to me,” Oswald told Deccan Chronicle on Sunday.

Meanwhile, residents at Shivapura expressed displeasure that Amulya had brought disrepute to the village with her pro-Pakistan sloganeering. “We have maintained a distance from the Oswald family. The family too maintained a distance from the villagers,” claimed a villager.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar came out in support of Amulya. He reiterated, “One should give her (Amulya) a fair chance, so that it becomes clear what she really wanted say or meant by making such a statement. We should not jump to a conclusion in her case so early,”

