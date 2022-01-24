PM Modi unveils Netaji hologram statue, says correcting past errors

The 28 feet-by-6 feet hologram statue is powered by a 30,000 lumens 4KW projector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a programme to unveil a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and confer Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars for 2019 to 2022, in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose during a special event at India Gate on Sunday to mark the occasion of Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary.

The 28 feet-by-6 feet hologram statue is powered by a 30,000 lumens 4KW projector. The light is thrown on a high-grain, 90 per cent transparent holographic screen that is not visible to visitors. The 3D image of Netaji is projected on it to create the effect of a hologram, which is a photographic recording of a light field instead of the traditional image formed by a lens. The hologram statue will remain under the canopy at India Gate, where the statue of British monarch King George V once stood, till the time the actual statue made of granite is ready. The statue, when installed, will be visible from Raisina Hill.

"The role of our heroes, whose memories were being erased post-Independence… are now being revived…It is unfortunate that after Independence, along with the culture and rites of the country, work was done to erase the contribution of many great personalities," Prime Minister said at the inauguration event.

Union home minister Mr Amit Shah said this was not just an ordinary granite statue but also a befitting tribute to legendary Netaji, who gave everything for India’s freedom.

“Netaji used to say ‘Never lose faith in the dream of independent India, there is no power in the world that can shake India.’ Today we have a goal to fulfil the dreams of an independent India. We have a target to build a new India before the 100th year of independence, 2047. We have laid emphasis on reform as well as an emphasis on Relief, Rescue and Rehabilitation. We modernised the NDRF, expanded it across the country. Space technology and other best possible practices have been adopted for planning and management,” PM Modi added.

The PM also conferred the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 at the event. The Union government has instituted this annual award to recognise the contribution and service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was on Sunday conferred with the Netaji Award 2022 by the Netaji Research Bureau. Consul general of Japan in Kolkata, Nakamura Yutaka, received the honour on behalf of Abe at a function organised by the bureau at the Elgin Road residence here of the national icon.

Mr Abe expressed his gratitude in a message read out by the consul general.

“As former Prime Minister of Japan and in my capacity as a member of the House of Representatives, I am determined to do my utmost to continue contributing to the development of bilateral relations,” he said.