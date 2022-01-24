Monday, Jan 24, 2022 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

  India   All India  24 Jan 2022  PM Modi unveils Netaji hologram statue, says correcting past errors
India, All India

PM Modi unveils Netaji hologram statue, says correcting past errors

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 24, 2022, 6:49 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2022, 7:13 am IST

The 28 feet-by-6 feet hologram statue is powered by a 30,000 lumens 4KW projector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a programme to unveil a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and confer Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars for 2019 to 2022, in New Delhi. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a programme to unveil a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and confer Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars for 2019 to 2022, in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose during a special event at India Gate on Sunday to mark the occasion of Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary.

The 28 feet-by-6 feet hologram statue is powered by a 30,000 lumens 4KW projector. The light is thrown on a high-grain, 90 per cent transparent holographic screen that is not visible to visitors.  The 3D image of Netaji is projected on it to create the effect of a hologram, which is a photographic recording of a light field instead of the traditional image formed by a lens. The hologram statue will remain under the canopy at India Gate, where the statue of British monarch King George V once stood, till the time the actual statue made of granite is ready. The statue, when installed, will be visible from Raisina Hill.

 

"The role of our heroes, whose memories were being erased post-Independence… are now being revived…It is unfortunate that after Independence, along with the culture and rites of the country, work was done to erase the contribution of many great personalities," Prime Minister said at the inauguration event.

Union home minister Mr Amit Shah said this was not just an ordinary granite statue but also a befitting tribute to legendary Netaji, who gave everything for India’s freedom.

“Netaji used to say ‘Never lose faith in the dream of independent India, there is no power in the world that can shake India.’ Today we have a goal to fulfil the dreams of an independent India. We have a target to build a new India before the 100th year of independence, 2047. We have laid emphasis on reform as well as an emphasis on Relief, Rescue and Rehabilitation. We modernised the NDRF, expanded it across the country. Space technology and other best possible practices have been adopted for planning and management,” PM Modi added.

 

The PM also conferred the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 at the event. The Union government has instituted this annual award to recognise the contribution and service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was on Sunday conferred with the Netaji Award 2022 by the Netaji Research Bureau. Consul general of Japan in Kolkata, Nakamura Yutaka, received the honour on behalf of Abe at a function organised by the bureau at the Elgin Road residence here of the national icon.

Mr Abe expressed his gratitude in a message read out by the consul general.

 

“As former Prime Minister of Japan and in my capacity as a member of the House of Representatives, I am determined to do my utmost to continue contributing to the development of bilateral relations,” he said.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, netaji subhash chandra bose
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court (PTI)

2 Hindu bodies seek to intervene as parties in SC in PIL alleging hate speeches

A teacher traditionally welcomes a student upon her arrival at a school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

Maharashtra schools reopen, govt hopes students will enjoy being back to classrooms

Special Forces commandos during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Unvaccinated people, children below 15 years not allowed at R-Day parade: Guidelines

People visit a crowded market area in front of the historic Charminar amid rise in COVID-19 cases, in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

India logs over 3 lakh new Covid cases, active caseload highest in 241 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham