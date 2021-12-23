Thursday, Dec 23, 2021 | Last Update : 09:54 AM IST

  India   All India  23 Dec 2021  Civilian, cop shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir
India, All India

Civilian, cop shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Dec 23, 2021, 8:49 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2021, 8:49 am IST

A 45-year-old resident, Rouf Ahmed Khan, was fatally shot by gunmen in Srinagar’s Mirjanpora, Idgah area

Paramedics and policemen stand next to the body of a Kashmiri man at a hospital in Srinagar, in Kashmir on Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021. Suspected rebels shot and killed a civilian on Wednesday evening officials said. (AP /Mukhtar Khan)
 Paramedics and policemen stand next to the body of a Kashmiri man at a hospital in Srinagar, in Kashmir on Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021. Suspected rebels shot and killed a civilian on Wednesday evening officials said. (AP /Mukhtar Khan)

Srinagar: The ghost of targeted killings has returned to the Kashmir Valley. On Wednesday evening, suspected militants shot and critically wounded a civilian in the capital Srinagar and a policeman in Bijbehara town of southern Anantnag district. Both succumbed in hospital soon after being targeted in cold blood, officials said.

A 45-year-old resident, Rouf Ahmed Khan, was fatally shot by gunmen in Srinagar’s Mirjanpora, Idgah area. He was rushed to the nearby Sri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital where he died minutes after arrival, the police and hospital sources said. The Kashmir zone police tweeted: “#Terrorists fired upon a #civilian namely Rouf Ahmad at Mirjanpora, Idgah, Police Station Safakadal #Srinagar. The injured was shifted to SMHS hospital where he was declared dead. #Case registered, investigation going on (sic.)”.

 

Half an hour later, a J&K police assistant sub-inspector was targeted by suspected militants in a similar fashion in the highway town of Bijbehara. The policeman, identified as Muhammad Ashraf, received bullet wounds in the neck and chest. He was initially taken to Bijbehara’s sub-district hospital but on seeing his condition the doctors asked for him to be shifted to a Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment, but he died on the way.

Earlier this month, two policemen were shot dead by militants in the northern town of Bandipore. This was the seventh such attack on the uniformed forces in the past few weeks. On December 13, an assistant sub-inspector and two other policemen were killed, and eleven others wounded in a sneak attack on a police bus in Zewan area on Srinagar’s periphery. The authorities, following these attacks and other stepped-up activities of militants, issued an updated security alert across J&K.

 

In October and November, the Valley had seen a series of target killings, the gory acts in which several members of minority Kashmiri Pandit and Sikh communities and workforce from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal -- both Hindus and Muslims -- fell to the bullets of the assassins. The authorities had blamed these killings on The Resistance Front and a couple of other obscure outfits which they insist were actually offshoots of the banned Lashkar-e-Tayyaba. They had also claimed later that most of those involved in these targeted killings were “neutralised” in swift operations of the J&K police and other security forces.

Tags: j&k civilian killings, civilian killed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

The price of tomatoes at the all India level as registered on Tuesday was lower by 12.89 per cent. (Photo: PTI/File)

Prices of tomatoes down by 13 per cent in last one week, 24 per cent in one month

Uttarakhand Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Harish Rawat (PTI)

Congress gets blow in Uttarakhand: Rawat alleges 'sabotage'

Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully conduct maiden flight test of indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile ‘Pralay’ from Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. (PTI)

India tests quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file Photo)

PM Modi to hold meeting on COVID-19 situation on Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham