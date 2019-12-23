Monday, Dec 23, 2019 | Last Update : 03:33 PM IST

India, All India

UP: Police issues 'wanted' posters of anti-CAA rioters in Meerut

ANI
Published : Dec 23, 2019, 3:25 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2019, 3:25 pm IST

Police said that more than 100 rioters have been identified through videos and CCTV footage.

The posters of 'wanted rioters' also say that people who provide information that will lead to arrests will be rewarded. (Photo: ANI)
 The posters of 'wanted rioters' also say that people who provide information that will lead to arrests will be rewarded. (Photo: ANI)

Meerut: In a bid to nab those who led the violence in the city during a protest against the newly-enacted citizenship law, police on Monday issued posters with pictures of the rioters.

The posters of "wanted rioters" also say that people who provide information that will lead to arrests will be rewarded.

Police said that more than 100 rioters have been identified through videos and CCTV footage.

The identity of the informant will be kept a secret, police said.
According to sources, police are considering a Rs 5,000 reward on information leading up to the arrest of a rioter.

Additional Director General (ADG) Prashant Kumar has said that around 250 arrests have been made in the Meerut zone.
In the violent protest which erupted in Meerut last week, two persons were killed and a police post was set on fire.

As many as 15 people have died in police-protesters clashes against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which erupted in different districts of Uttar Pradesh including Meerut, Bahraich, Bareilly, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Gorakhpur, Sambhal, etc.

Tags: citizenship law, cctv
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

Latest From India

GoAir, however, in a statement said that the disruption in services was on account of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) coupled with the duty norms of the operating crew. (Photo: Representational)

GoAir cancels 18 domestic flights on aircraft, cockpit crew crunch

Ghulam Mohammed Bhat was among hundreds of people detained under the PSA immediately after the Centre abrogated special status of J&K on August 5 . (Photo: Representational)

65-year-old PSA detainee from J&K dies in Allahabad jail

Speaking at an event here, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that Modi has given a new lease of life to the non-Muslim refugees. (Photo: ANI)

Modi like God for non-Muslim refugees from Pak, Afghanistan, Bangladesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

As the trends showed JMM-led alliance inching closer to victory in Jharkhand, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur on Monday said that they will form a strong government in the state. (Photo: ANI)

'Will form strong govt in Jharkhand': Congress' Rajesh Thakur

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham