Monday, Dec 23, 2019 | Last Update : 10:46 AM IST

India, All India

'Show that you're Indian...': Rahul calls youth to join 'dharna' against CAA, NRC

ANI
Published : Dec 23, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2019, 10:03 am IST

Senior Congress leaders will stage a sit-in under the aegis of party chief Sonia Gandhi from 3 pm.

"The dictatorial and stubborn BJP government at the Centre and in different states has used indiscriminate police force against an ordinary citizen in the name of maintaining law and order," read a statement from Congress. (Photo: File)
 "The dictatorial and stubborn BJP government at the Centre and in different states has used indiscriminate police force against an ordinary citizen in the name of maintaining law and order," read a statement from Congress. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave a clarion call to youth and students to join the party sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Raj Ghat on Monday.

Senior Congress leaders will stage a sit-in under the aegis of party chief Sonia Gandhi from 3 pm. The 'dharna' was earlier scheduled for Sunday.

"Dear students and youth of India, It's not good enough just to feel Indian. At times like these, it's critical to show that you're Indian and won't allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

"The dictatorial and stubborn BJP government at the Centre and in different states has used indiscriminate police force against an ordinary citizen in the name of maintaining law and order," read a statement from Congress.

Meanwhile, the party has also decided to organise a silent protest led by the Chief Ministers of the respective states ruled by it.

Protests erupted across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, rahul gandhi, citizenship act protests, nrc, congress
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

The court noted that a peaceful demonstration cannot be prevented in a democratic country as it was the backbone of the democratic set up. (Photo: File)

Madras HC directs police to videograph DMK anti-CAA rally

The RJD had organised a statewide bandh on Saturday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. (Photo: File)

Nitish wearing bangles, can't act against anti-social elements: Tejashwi

Singh further said that if any such statement officially comes from the government, then there will be a peaceful atmosphere across the country. (Photo: File)

People wouldn't have died had PM given 'clarification' on NRC: Sanjay Singh

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham