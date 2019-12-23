Monday, Dec 23, 2019 | Last Update : 10:46 AM IST

India, All India

People wouldn't have died had PM given 'clarification' on NRC: Sanjay Singh

ANI
Published : Dec 23, 2019, 9:44 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2019, 9:44 am IST

Singh further stated that an atmosphere of 'fear' took place in Assam after the NRC was implemented there.

Singh further said that if any such statement officially comes from the government, then there will be a peaceful atmosphere across the country. (Photo: File)
 Singh further said that if any such statement officially comes from the government, then there will be a peaceful atmosphere across the country. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have given a ''clarification'' on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) earlier, then the people would not have died and violence would not have erupted across the country.

"Today PM Modi has given a clarification regarding the NRC. If he would have given a clarification earlier, then the 20 people who died recently would have been saved. The violence that has taken place across the country, would not have occurred," Singh said while speaking with news agency ANI.

Singh further stated that an atmosphere of ''fear'' took place in Assam after the NRC was implemented there.

"Similar kind of atmosphere took place across the country regarding the NRC. In his rally, PM Modi has stated today that no proposal has been made before the Cabinet regarding the NRC. It means in a way he signalled the NRC might not be implemented," said Singh.

At a rally earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi accused the opposition parties of spreading lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC and asserted that the CAA and the NRC would not apply to the Muslims of the country.

Prime Minister Modi said that the rumours of detention centres being spread by "Congress and urban Naxals" were false. He said the new law was not applicable to citizens of the country.

"A lot of lies are being spread about the NRC as well. It was made during the Congress regime. Where were the protesters then? We did not make it nor did we bring it to the Parliament or announce it," said PM Modi.

Singh further said that if any such statement officially comes from the government, then there will be a peaceful atmosphere across the country.

"He (PM Modi) has not taken the APP's name at all for spreading violence. AAP doesn't spread violence and hatred. We do not believe in such politics. As far as his comments on the NRC are concerned, Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself said in the Parliament and several TV interviews that the NRC will be implemented across the country," he added.

"BJP is, again and again, saying that the NRC will be implemented across the country. In Assam, almost 19 lakh people have been excluded from the NRC list, who do not have their documents anywhere. People are so bothered. Such a situation might take place across the country if the NRC is implemented," said Singh.

Singh further said the BJP has clearly ''cheated'' the people residing in the unauthorised colonies.

"People of the unauthorised colonies came with a hope that they would get a chance of registry because that is what the BJP had said. But today the BJP has cheated these people. People have now got to know that only Arvind Kejriwal can regularise the unauthorised colonies and give ownership rights to the people," said Singh.

Tags: sanjay singh, aap, narendra modi, nrc, citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

'Show that you're Indian...': Rahul calls youth to join 'dharna' against CAA, NRC

The court noted that a peaceful demonstration cannot be prevented in a democratic country as it was the backbone of the democratic set up. (Photo: File)

Madras HC directs police to videograph DMK anti-CAA rally

The RJD had organised a statewide bandh on Saturday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. (Photo: File)

Nitish wearing bangles, can't act against anti-social elements: Tejashwi

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham