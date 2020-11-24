Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020 | Last Update : 01:09 AM IST

  India   All India  23 Nov 2020  Security forces hunt tunnels along LoC with hi-tech gadgets
India, All India

Security forces hunt tunnels along LoC with hi-tech gadgets

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Nov 24, 2020, 12:43 am IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2020, 12:43 am IST

Sources said that the cross-border underground tunnel unearthed in Samba sector was 160 metres into the Indian side

Security personel stand gurad beside an underground tunnel near the international border in Samba sector, suspected to have been used by terrorists killed in a recent encounter in Nagrota, in Jammu district. (PTI)
  Security personel stand gurad beside an underground tunnel near the international border in Samba sector, suspected to have been used by terrorists killed in a recent encounter in Nagrota, in Jammu district. (PTI)

New Delhi: Security forces have launched a major security audit using hi-tech gadgets, including satellite imagery, to find tunnels along the entire Line of Control and International Border with Pakistan.

The move comes in the wake of the revelations that Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Nagrota encounters Friday morning had used a tunnel to infiltrate.

 

Sources said that the cross-border underground tunnel unearthed in Samba sector was 160 metres into the Indian side and estimated to be 40 metres on the Pakistani side of IB. Security sources claimed that considering the perfection with which the tunnel was dug, there was a possibility of Pakistani establishment’s engineering support.

The exit was in thick bushes meticulously covered with soil and wild growth. The mouth of the tunnel was strengthened and reinforced by sand bags with markings of Karachi, Pakistan.

The freshly dug tunnel appears to have been used for the first time by the terrorists.

Based on leads available consequent to the Nagrota encounter, it seems that Jaish terrorists were picked up by a truck from village Jatwal in Samba on the national highway.

 

The nearest Pakistani border outposts where the tunnel was found are Chak Bhura, Rajab Sahid and Asif Sahid.

“We suspect that some more such tunnels might have been constructed close to the border. Due to increased security and the strong anti-infiltration grid it is become increasingly difficult for militants to infiltrate. Hence terrorists supported by Pakistani establishment are using alternate techniques to cross into India,” a senior security official said.

Now a detailed survey is being done all along the border to check for more such tunnels.

Sources claimed that this elaborate security audit would be completed within the next few days to ensure no infiltration takes place during winter.

 

Tags: nagrota encounters, pakistan tunnel, samba sector

Latest From India

Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents, amid rise in coronavirus cases, in East Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (PTI)

SC says COVID-19 situation has worsened in Delhi, Gujarat

Security personel stand beside an underground tunnel near the international border in Samba sector, suspected to have been used by terrorists killed in a recent encounter in Nagrota, in Jammu district, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (PTI)

BSF finds another tunnel along border with Pakistan in J&K's Samba

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters in Chennai. (PTI)

Shah completes successful Chennai visit

In a statement, a defence spokesman said Havaldar Shivaji, a resident of Nigave village of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier.

Soldier killed, three injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in JK

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham