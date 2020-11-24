Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020 | Last Update : 05:46 AM IST

  India   All India  23 Nov 2020  India briefs envoys on JeM's sinister plans
India, All India

India briefs envoys on JeM's sinister plans

PTI
Published : Nov 24, 2020, 5:00 am IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2020, 5:00 am IST

It is learnt that the envoys of the US, Russia, France and Japan were among those who were part of the briefing

Jammu & Kashmir police personnel show a damaged wall of a police post after an encounter in Nagrota yesterday, in Jammu district. (PTI)
  Jammu & Kashmir police personnel show a damaged wall of a police post after an encounter in Nagrota yesterday, in Jammu district. (PTI)

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday briefed a group of foreign envoys, including from the US, Russia and France on the planned terror attack by Pakistan-based terrorist group JeM in Nagrota in Jammu which was foiled by security forces on November 19, sources said.

These heads of missions were provided with a comprehensive "information docket" giving the details of the incident, and also list of items and munition recovered from terrorists, clearly indicating their Pakistani origins.

 

They were also briefed on how the terrorists got into India which is now clear through the discovery of an underground tunnel in the Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

It was shared with the heads of missions how preliminary investigations by the police and intelligence authorities led India to believe that the terrorists who had planned the attacks in Nagrota belonged to Pakistan-based Jaish-e- Mohammad, a terrorist organisation proscibed by the UN, they added.

It is learnt that the envoys of the US, Russia, France and Japan were among those who were part of the briefing. 

The envoys were briefed about markings on the recovered AK47 rifles and other items, sources said.

 

The foreign secretary also briefed the envoys about the possible implications of these planned attacks on security, diplomacy and the battle against terrorism, they said.

Four suspected JeM terrorists, who were hiding in a truck, were killed by security forces near Nagrota in an encounter on Thursday morning after which the government asserted that a major terror attack was foiled by the Indian security forces.

Tags: harsh vardhan shringla, nagrota attack, unsc

Latest From India

A health worker takes a swab from a woman for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus tests in Ahmedabad on November 23, 2020. (AFP)

States panic as virus strikes back

AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addresses media persons on Bihar election results at his residence in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Top AIMIM leaders in Bengal join TMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

2014-29 important for India’s progress: Modi

Passengers on their arrival from New Delhi by Shatabdi Express, at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (PTI)

Maharashtra makes COVID-19 negative report must for travellers from Delhi, 3 states

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham