PM Modi kicks off 'Rozgar Mela'; hands out 75k job appointments

A woman poses with a cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as if receiving her appointment letter from him, during the launch of the Rozgar Mela, in Hyderabad. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

New Delhi: On Dhanteras, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched “Rozgar Mela”, the recruitment drive that will provide jobs to 10-lakh people in the coming days. During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees at various levels in 38 ministries of the Government of India.

This is the first tranche of appointment letters from the government after the PM in June announced that his government will provide 10 lakh jobs in the next 1.5 years. Since then, all ministries have been asked to fill up all vacancies expeditiously.

Addressing the Rozgar Mela, the PM said his government is working towards softening the blow of economic issues that several countries, including India, are facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is a fact that the global situation is not very good. Several large economies are struggling. In several countries, problems such as high inflation and unemployment are at their peak. The side effects of the once-in-a-century pandemic will not go away in 100 days. But despite this crisis faced the world over, the impact of which is being felt everywhere, India is taking new initiatives and some risks to save our country from being affected by these problems. We are working to soften this impact on our country. It is a challenging job, but with your blessings, we have been protected till now," Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that, keeping in mind the 75th anniversary of Independence, the Central government is giving appointment letters to 75,000 youngsters under a programme. "We decided that a tradition of giving appointment letters in one go should be started so that a collective temperament of completing projects in a time-bound way develops in departments," he said while explaining the rationale of the Rozgar Mela.

Mr Modi said that the completion of the process of selection for the lakhs of vacancies in a few months and issuing appointment letters is an indication of the change that the government system has undergone in the last 7-8 years.

He recalled the days when applying for government jobs was a cumbersome process and favouritism and corruption were rampant in selections. He said that the steps during the initial years of his government, like self-attestation and the abolition of interviews in Group C and Group D posts of the Central government, have helped the youth.

The PM said that the Central government is working simultaneously on many fronts to create more jobs in the country. These include having largescale projects in infrastructure, manufacturing and tourism sectors, as these have huge employment potential. Processes are also being simplified for companies from all over the world to come to India and set up their factories, which will lead to top job creation.

BJP president J.P. Nadda also attended the Rozgar Mela in Gurugram, where he handed over appointment letters to many.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Nadda said the Modi government has taken many measures for the country to become self-reliant and also asked the youth to engage in this endeavour led by the PM.

The BJP president said that under PM Modi's leadership, India is walking on a new path of development, while noting that India is now the fifth largest economy. Citing the problems faced by the country during the Covid lockdown, Mr Nadda said 80-crore people are being provided food by the Centre since then. He also talked about the financial packages provided to various sectors to combat the adverse effects of the COVID restrictions.

The Rozgar Mela appointees will join the government at various levels, such as Group A and Group B (gazetted), Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central armed force personnel, sub inspectors, constables, LDCs, stenos, PAs, income tax inspectors, and MTS, among others.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by the ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board etc. Selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled for expeditious recruitment.