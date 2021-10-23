Saturday, Oct 23, 2021 | Last Update : 06:27 PM IST

  India   All India  23 Oct 2021  India reports 16,326 new COVID-19 cases, 666 deaths in last 24 hours
India, All India

India reports 16,326 new COVID-19 cases, 666 deaths in last 24 hours

ANI
Published : Oct 23, 2021, 11:03 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2021, 11:03 am IST

As per the health ministry, more than 59.84 crore samples have been tested for the presence of the virus so far

The country's active cases account for 0.51 per cent of the total cases reported so far, which is the lowest since March 2020. (PTI Photo)
 The country's active cases account for 0.51 per cent of the total cases reported so far, which is the lowest since March 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India reported 16,326 new COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With this, the active caseload in the country now stands at 1,73,728 in the country, which is the lowest in 233 days.

 

The country's active cases account for 0.51 per cent of the total cases reported so far, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With 17,677 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate remained at 98.16 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

Also, the weekly positivity rate is at 1.24 per cent while the daily positivity rate remained at 1.20 per cent.

As per the health ministry, more than 59.84 crore samples have been tested for the presence of the virus so far.

Meanwhile, over 101.30 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Tags: covid-19, covid-19 cases in india, covid-19 updates, covid recovery rate india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Local farmers blame Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son for the violence. (PTI Photo)

3 more arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI file photo)

J&K on high alert ahead of Amit Shah’s 3-day visit

While the Chinese missile is said to have missed its target, it showed that the country had the capability to develop such weapons. This took the US by surprise as it had expected China to take much longer to reach this stage. — Representational image/AP

India among select few developing hypersonic weapons technology, says US report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi misleading country on vaccinations: Congress

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham