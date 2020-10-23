Friday, Oct 23, 2020 | Last Update : 03:15 AM IST

India reiterates 'comprehensive disengagement' of troops at LAC in Ladakh

Published : Oct 23, 2020, 3:08 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2020, 3:08 am IST

The heavy deployment remains after China began deploying large numbers of its troops at the LAC from April this year

Representational image.
New Delhi: India on Thursday made it clear that the immediate task is to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas in the Ladakh sector, where there continues to be a heavy presence of both Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The two sides have reiterated their desire to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible, New Delhi added.

 

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “As you are aware, India and China continue to have discussions through both diplomatic and military channels to peacefully resolve the issues along the LAC in India China Border areas. This is in keeping with the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers during their meeting in Moscow on 10 September 2020. The immediate task is to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas.”

He added, “The two sides have reiterated their desire to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible. We continue to remain engaged with the Chinese side and will let you know when there is further information to share.”

 

Tags: india-china border dispute, chinese incursion ladakh, ladakh line of actual control

