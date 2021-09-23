Thursday, Sep 23, 2021 | Last Update : 12:25 PM IST

Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: Modi

PTI
Published : Sep 23, 2021, 11:10 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2021, 11:10 am IST

Modi was warmly greeted by groups of Indian-Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed in Washington DC on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the Indian Diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world, as he received an enthusiastic welcome from the community on his arrival here on a major visit to further enhance Indo-US relations.

Modi was warmly greeted by groups of Indian-Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed here on Wednesday and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with the members of the community.

 

Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength, Modi said in a tweet along with a set of pictures of his interaction with Indian-American CEOs.

It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world, Modi said.

One of the signature events of Prime Minister Modi's overseas visits has been his meetings with the diaspora community in large gatherings.

However, due to the current COVID-19 situation, the prime minister is unlikely to have a large gathering or meeting with the diaspora.

Modi has been popular among Indian-Americans, who constitute more than 1.2 per cent of the country's population.

 

The community is increasingly playing an important role, including in American politics.

Modi, who is visiting the US for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014, has said that his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.

Apart from meeting US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Modi is also scheduled to have separate bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

