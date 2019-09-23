'Bharat me sab achcha hai, except...': Chidambaram

The tweet by the former union minister came minutes after he met Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Chidambaram is accused of facilitating in 2007, as the country's finance minister, a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company INX Media. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday visited Delhi’s Tihar jail to meet former Union minister P Chidambaram, who has been lodged there since September 5 in connection with INX Media case.

The visit was designed to show the party’s complete backing for the former finance minister who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the INX Media case.

After the meeting, P Chidambaram took a swipe at his critics on Twitter that is being handled by his family.

“I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: I am honoured that Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh called on me today. As long as the @INCIndia party is strong and brave, I will also be strong and brave,” the post read.

Bharat mai sab achha hai.



Except for unemployment, loss of existing jobs, lower wages, mob violence, lockdown in Kashmir and throwing Opposition leaders in prison. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 23, 2019

P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram has also been accused of receiving kickbacks for facilitating the process.

The Chidambarams were named by INX co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

The former union minister has kept his Twitter timeline active from jail, targeting the government on various subjects including the economy.