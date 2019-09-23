Monday, Sep 23, 2019 | Last Update : 11:42 AM IST

India, All India

'Bharat me sab achcha hai, except...': Chidambaram

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 23, 2019, 9:32 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2019, 10:52 am IST

The tweet by the former union minister came minutes after he met Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Chidambaram is accused of facilitating in 2007, as the country's finance minister, a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company INX Media. (Photo: File)
 Chidambaram is accused of facilitating in 2007, as the country's finance minister, a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company INX Media. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday visited Delhi’s Tihar jail to meet former Union minister P Chidambaram, who has been lodged there since September 5 in connection with INX Media case.

The visit was designed to show the party’s complete backing for the former finance minister who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the INX Media case.

After the meeting, P Chidambaram took a swipe at his critics on Twitter that is being handled by his family.

“I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following:  I am honoured that Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh called on me today. As long as the @INCIndia party is strong and brave, I will also be strong and brave,” the post read.

He also added: “Bharat mai sab achha hai. Except for unemployment, loss of existing jobs, lower wages, mob violence, lockdown in Kashmir and throwing Opposition leaders in prison.”

P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram has also been accused of receiving kickbacks for facilitating the process.

The Chidambarams were named by INX co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

The former union minister has kept his Twitter timeline active from jail, targeting the government on various subjects including the economy.

Tags: inx media case, p chidambaram, sonia gandhi, manmohan singh
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A total of 1,88,263 voters, including 89,747 men and 98,876 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the constituency, which has 273 polling stations. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chhattisgarh: Voting begins for Dantewada Assembly bypoll

The incident took place in Khunti district and two other men were also attacked. (Representational Image)

Over suspicion of selling beef, Jharkhand man beaten to death by mob; 5 arrested

PM Modi has said that India has a capacity of 4GW and the country has set a target of adding 100 GW of solar power by 2022. (Photo: File)

PM Modi likely to discuss India's plans for renewable energy at UN summit

In an unprecedented and bold gesture, Trump came to Houston on Sunday to join Modi at at the largest-ever gathering of Indian-Americans in the US. (Photo: Twitter)

Dear Mr Trump, your presence a watershed moment: PM Modi tweets after mega event

MOST POPULAR

1

Get iPhone 11 at Rs 39,000 with HDFC Credit Card offer

2

Experience more relevant than what you learnt 35-40 years ago: RBI Gov Das

3

'Direct endorsement of India's Kashmir policy by US': Indian Amercans on Modi's visit

4

Bollywood fraternity pours in wishes for team 'Gully Boy'

5

Pak Twitterati note difference in welcome received by Khan, Modi in US

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham