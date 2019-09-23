Monday, Sep 23, 2019 | Last Update : 11:42 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi likely to discuss India's plans for renewable energy at UN summit

PTI
Published : Sep 23, 2019, 11:01 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2019, 11:01 am IST

India's important role and contribution to global climate action efforts have been underlined by fact that Modi is 4th speaker at Summit.

PM Modi has said that India has a capacity of 4GW and the country has set a target of adding 100 GW of solar power by 2022. (Photo: File)
 PM Modi has said that India has a capacity of 4GW and the country has set a target of adding 100 GW of solar power by 2022. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to articulate his government's ambitions on renewable energy and make a call for a coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure at UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' High-Level Climate Action Summit on Monday.

PM Modi is among the first set of speakers at the Summit's opening ceremony, a highly significant gesture given that only those Heads of State, Government and Ministers are invited to speak at the summit that will have any "positive development" to announce on climate action.

India's important role and contribution to global climate action efforts have been underlined by the fact that PM Modi is the fourth speaker at the Summit, after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and President of Marshall Islands Hilda Heine. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will speak after PM Modi.

India's important role and contribution to global climate action efforts have been underlined by the fact that PM Modi is the fourth speaker at the Summit, after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and President of Marshall Islands Hilda Heine. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will speak after PM Modi.

The Paris Climate Agreement was signed in 2015 and aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

PM Modi has said that India has a capacity of 4GW and the country has set a target of adding 100 GW of solar power by 2022.

Only, 63 nations have been invited to speak at the summit. The US, Brazil and Japan are not speaking at the high-level event.

Akbaruddin further said that India is expected to talk about the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, a group of about 30 plus countries that will work towards common goals of having infrastructure, which is resilient to climate and disaster. India is working with countries like the UK and small island states like Fiji and Maldives who face problems of climatic nature.

The Climate Action Summit will see leaders make national statements, followed by statements of coalitions and national statements again.

Tags: narendra modi, un general assembly, antonio guterres, climate change
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A total of 1,88,263 voters, including 89,747 men and 98,876 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the constituency, which has 273 polling stations. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chhattisgarh: Voting begins for Dantewada Assembly bypoll

The incident took place in Khunti district and two other men were also attacked. (Representational Image)

Over suspicion of selling beef, Jharkhand man beaten to death by mob; 5 arrested

In an unprecedented and bold gesture, Trump came to Houston on Sunday to join Modi at at the largest-ever gathering of Indian-Americans in the US. (Photo: Twitter)

Dear Mr Trump, your presence a watershed moment: PM Modi tweets after mega event

Talking to media persons in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, Sivan had said: 'We could not establish any communication with the lander (Vikram) yet. We achieved total success in science objective while in technology demonstration; the success percentage was almost full. That's why the project can be termed as 98 per cent successful.' (Photo: File)

Ex-officials slam Sivan, says 'ISRO changes Chandrayan-2 success rates every day'

MOST POPULAR

1

Get iPhone 11 at Rs 39,000 with HDFC Credit Card offer

2

Experience more relevant than what you learnt 35-40 years ago: RBI Gov Das

3

'Direct endorsement of India's Kashmir policy by US': Indian Amercans on Modi's visit

4

Bollywood fraternity pours in wishes for team 'Gully Boy'

5

Pak Twitterati note difference in welcome received by Khan, Modi in US

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham