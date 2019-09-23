Monday, Sep 23, 2019 | Last Update : 11:43 AM IST

India, All India

Over suspicion of selling beef, Jharkhand man beaten to death by mob; 5 arrested

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Sep 23, 2019, 11:21 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2019, 11:21 am IST

The three men who were attacked were taken to RIMS in Ranchi where one of them - Kelem Barla - died of his injuries.

The incident took place in Khunti district and two other men were also attacked. (Representational Image)
  The incident took place in Khunti district and two other men were also attacked. (Representational Image)

Khunti: In another incident, a 34-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by villagers in Jharkhand on Sunday over suspicion of selling beef. The incident took place in Khunti district and two other men were also attacked. The police said that five people have been arrested.

Speaking to reporters, the police official said: “At around 10 am, the station in-charge of Karra police station was informed by some villagers that prohibited meat was being sold by some people whom the local villagers had caught and were thrashing them.”

The three men who were attacked were taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi where one of them - Kelem Barla - died of his injuries.

The police are carrying out raids on the basis of a list of suspects. The police are questioning the suspects and have formed teams to catch other too.

In June 17, 2019, a 24-year-old man (Tabrez Ansari) in Jharkhand was beaten up with rods while tied to a pole for hours and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram". He died from his injuries four days later on June 22 in a hospital.

Tags: mob lynching, jharkhand mob lynching, beef
Location: India, Jharkhand

Latest From India

A total of 1,88,263 voters, including 89,747 men and 98,876 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the constituency, which has 273 polling stations. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chhattisgarh: Voting begins for Dantewada Assembly bypoll

PM Modi has said that India has a capacity of 4GW and the country has set a target of adding 100 GW of solar power by 2022. (Photo: File)

PM Modi likely to discuss India's plans for renewable energy at UN summit

In an unprecedented and bold gesture, Trump came to Houston on Sunday to join Modi at at the largest-ever gathering of Indian-Americans in the US. (Photo: Twitter)

Dear Mr Trump, your presence a watershed moment: PM Modi tweets after mega event

Talking to media persons in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, Sivan had said: 'We could not establish any communication with the lander (Vikram) yet. We achieved total success in science objective while in technology demonstration; the success percentage was almost full. That's why the project can be termed as 98 per cent successful.' (Photo: File)

Ex-officials slam Sivan, says 'ISRO changes Chandrayan-2 success rates every day'

MOST POPULAR

1

Get iPhone 11 at Rs 39,000 with HDFC Credit Card offer

2

Experience more relevant than what you learnt 35-40 years ago: RBI Gov Das

3

'Direct endorsement of India's Kashmir policy by US': Indian Amercans on Modi's visit

4

Bollywood fraternity pours in wishes for team 'Gully Boy'

5

Pak Twitterati note difference in welcome received by Khan, Modi in US

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham