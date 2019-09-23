'Mobile app will be used in Census 2021,’ says Amit Shah

Monday, Sep 23, 2019 | Last Update : 03:01 PM IST

India's last census was carried out in 2011 when the country's population stood at 121 crore.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that mobile app will be used in Census 2021. He also said that it would be a transformation from paper census to digital census.

Shah also mooted the idea of a multipurpose identity card for citizens with all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, driving licence and bank accounts.

In March 2019, the government had announced that the next census will be done with March 1, 2021 as the reference date.

 

