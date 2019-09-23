Article 370 was like cancer, says Rajnath Singh

Pakistan will be destroyed if they repeat mistakes of 1965 and 1971, says minister.

Patna: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday addre-ssed ‘Jan Jagran Sabha (public awareness meet) in Patna to create awareness among the people about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the meet organised by the state unit of the BJP in Patna’s Sri Krishna Memorial Hall he said that “Article 370 was like cancer. More than 3/4th of Jammu and Kashmir population wanted us to remove Article 370 from the state. We have fulfilled people’s dream and now I assure you that if talks are held with Pakistan it will be only on the issue of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).”

Union defence minister also warned Pakistan against “repeating mistakes of 1965 and 1971” and said that “the country will be destroyed if they attempt anything against us. Everyone is aware that Pakistan produces terrorists and has been calling them freedom fighters but I assure you that none of them will return if they enter into our country.”

He also used the occasion to hit out at the Opposition parties especially the Congress for raising questions on the Centre’s decision to remove article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, “People dream but Prime Minister Nare-ndra Modi proved that the government led by him can turn that dream into reality. After the abrogation of Article 370, we can proudly say that BJP is the only credible party in the country today. Right from Jan Sangh days to the present day BJP has always stood for the nation and will keep doing that”.

The event is inline with BJP’s ongoing countrywide mass campaign to inform people about the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A and its outcome in Jammu and Kashmir.