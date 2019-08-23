Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 04:21 AM IST

India, All India

Vistara set to fly to Europe next year

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 3:18 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 3:18 am IST

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng told reporters in Dubai that the carrier is growing from a small airline to a “medium-sized” one.

The Vistara CEO also said that he was confident his airline would fill the “void” caused by the folding up of another full-service Indian carrier Jet Airways.
 The Vistara CEO also said that he was confident his airline would fill the “void” caused by the folding up of another full-service Indian carrier Jet Airways.

Dubai: Full-service Indian carrier Vistara will take a major leap forward by starting flights to Europe from next year. The airline is eyeing London as its first destination in Europe and plans to fly to two more European cities in due course. This comes even as the airline began daily flights from Mumbai to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the airline began daily flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Singapore. It will also start flights in a few days to the Thai capital Bangkok.

The airline is in the midst of a major fleet expansion and will induct nine more Airbus A-320 aircraft apart from possibly 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Two more Boeing 737s will also be inducted soon into the fleet.

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng told reporters in Dubai that the carrier is growing from a small airline to a “medium-sized” one. “We are focusing on the Indian consumer,” Mr Thng said, when asked what differentiated his airline from established global carriers. He pointed out that his airline studied the market carefully before launching flights to destinations including ones abroad. “The inaugural flight from Mumbai to Dubai was full,” he said.

The Vistara CEO also said that he was confident his airline would fill the “void” caused by the folding up of another full-service Indian carrier Jet Airways.

Tags: vistara airlines, united arab emirates, jet airways

Latest From India

A boy jumps from a boat in the waters of Dal Lake, covered with weeds for being unattended for days due to restrictions, in Srinagar, Thursday.

UN rights body asks India to end crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir

Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday busted a terror-funding network “run” by Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan by arresting five people. (Photo: ANI)

ISI terror network busted, 5 held in Madhya Pradesh

Former Union minister, Arif Mohammad Khan

Anti-triple talaq stand may win Arif Mohammad Khan RS berth

Sweating excessively, Rashid Ahmed was being rushed to the de-addiction ward in the SHMS Hospital by his family members around midnight. In his early 20's, Rashid's behaviour over the past few days had been strange. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Lockdown hits narco-terror in Kashmir Valley

MOST POPULAR

1

Ex-Speaker admits lifting computers, ACs from Andhra Assembly to prevent spoilage

2

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

3

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

4

Forget Apple AirPods; these ‘Buds’ get the excellent rating

5

French zoo upset that visitors wrote names on rhino's back

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham