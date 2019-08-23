Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 04:20 AM IST

India, All India

Niti Aayog official may visit Andhra August 23

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 4:02 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 4:02 am IST

Niti Aayog, the government's think tank, acts directly under the guidance of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Amid widespread concern expressed by the Centre as well as the corporate sector over the newly elected Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh's decision to review and reverse several policy decisions of the previous Telugu Desam Party regime, Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar is likely to visit the state on August 29.
While modalities of Mr Kumar's proposed visit to the state are still being worked out, highly placed sources did not rule out the possibility that the visit may be an effort by the Centre to try and make the state government understand the long term repercussions of its actions, especially the impact they could have on Andhra Pradesh's economy.

Niti Aayog, the government's think tank, acts directly under the guidance of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). In the light of this fact, Mr Kumar's visit could be a direct message from the Centre to Mr Reddy to review his decisions, sources privy to developments indicated.

Since May this year after the YSR Congress stormed to power in Andhra Pradesh with a massive mandate in the state as well as Lok Sabha elections, it has taken a series of steps to review and even reverse many decisions taken by the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime, alleging irregularities in several contracts.

Tags: ys jaganmohan reddy, niti aayog

