Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 04:21 AM IST

India, All India

Multiplicity of laws delaying infra plans: Supreme Court

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 3:42 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 3:42 am IST

Besides Justice Ramana, Justice M. Shantanagoudar and Justice Ajay Rastogi were hearing the matter.

The Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)
 The Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the multiplicity of laws relating to land acquisition and environmental clearance was creating confusion in the execution of infrastructure projects including express highway projects.

“Confusion was due to many statutes — the National Highway Authority Act, 1988, The National Highway Act, 1956 and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986,” said Justice N.V. Ramana in the course of the hearing of a plea by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) challenging the Madras high court order quashing the notification for the acquisition of lands for the Chennai-Salem Express Highway.

Besides Justice Ramana, Justice M. Shantanagoudar and Justice Ajay Rastogi were hearing the matter.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Shantanagoudar asked why NHAI was acquiring land without the project even being notified or an environment clearance being there. “You acquire lands from farmers without an environmental clearance being given by the ministry of environment and forest, leaving the farmers with nothing to do,” he said.

Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta who appeared for the NHAI, defended the acquisition, saying, “When we go to the MoEF for an environmental clearance, there has to be something on the paper backing the project.” He said that the lands would be acquired but the possession would not be taken.

Mr Mehta said that the Chennai-Salem Express Highway project was a part of the Bharat Mala Pariyojana and its stalling would have wide repercussions on other projects proposed under the project in the entire country.

Lawyers appearing for affected farmers and the PIL petitioners, however, disagreed, and told the court that initially land were acquired for the expansion of Chennai-Madurai highway but the consultant engaged for the project, instead, submitted a report for the Chennai-Salem project, which was an entirely new project involving different proceedings.

Tags: supreme court, national highway act

Latest From India

A boy jumps from a boat in the waters of Dal Lake, covered with weeds for being unattended for days due to restrictions, in Srinagar, Thursday.

UN rights body asks India to end crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir

Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday busted a terror-funding network “run” by Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan by arresting five people. (Photo: ANI)

ISI terror network busted, 5 held in Madhya Pradesh

Former Union minister, Arif Mohammad Khan

Anti-triple talaq stand may win Arif Mohammad Khan RS berth

Sweating excessively, Rashid Ahmed was being rushed to the de-addiction ward in the SHMS Hospital by his family members around midnight. In his early 20's, Rashid's behaviour over the past few days had been strange. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Lockdown hits narco-terror in Kashmir Valley

MOST POPULAR

1

Ex-Speaker admits lifting computers, ACs from Andhra Assembly to prevent spoilage

2

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

3

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

4

Forget Apple AirPods; these ‘Buds’ get the excellent rating

5

French zoo upset that visitors wrote names on rhino's back

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham