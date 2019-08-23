Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 04:20 AM IST

India, All India

Lockdown hits narco-terror in Kashmir Valley

THE ASIAN AGE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 4:04 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 4:04 am IST

Senior police officials say that the complete lock down in the valley has hit the Pakistan-sponsored narco-terrorism industry hard.

Sweating excessively, Rashid Ahmed was being rushed to the de-addiction ward in the SHMS Hospital by his family members around midnight. In his early 20's, Rashid's behaviour over the past few days had been strange. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Sweating excessively, Rashid Ahmed was being rushed to the de-addiction ward in the SHMS Hospital by his family members around midnight. In his early 20's, Rashid's behaviour over the past few days had been strange. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Srinagar: Sweating excessively, Rashid Ahmed was being rushed to the de-addiction ward in the SHMS Hospital by his family members around midnight. In his early 20's, Rashid's behaviour over the past few days had been strange. He would often wake up at nights, stare at the wall and seemed to be talking to someone, though there was no one in the room after which he would start crying. Otherwise, he would complain of numbness in his body, insomnia and disorientation.

Like Rashid, another 19-year-old Javed Ahmed, a resident of Shopian too was admitted in the ward 24 hours ago after he was getting agitated without a reason and started slapping himself repeatedly. When his family members tried to stop him, he started attacking them.

Like Rashid and Javed, several dozens of young Kashmiris, who had been high on heroin, had been going in and out of the de-addiction ward of SHMS ever since the lockdown post scrapping of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The reason: with complete shutdown of mobile and landline phone and internet in the valley, Pakistan backed narco-terrorists have been unable to communicate and supply heroin in Kashmir valley which has ended up in severe withdrawal symptoms among several Kashmiri youth. The police say that the lockdown has broken the back of narco-terrorism in the valley.

Over the years, Kashmir valley has become notorious for the increasing number of heroin addicts, who get high and then indulge in heavy stone-pelting.

As per the records accessed by this newspaper, close to 200 people, mostly aged between 15 and 30 years of age, had visited the de-addiction centre with severe withdrawal symptoms at the SHMS hospital since August 5. Of them, many had to be admitted to the ward and kept under observation. It was only after the doctors prescribed them some tablets and the therapists counselled them, they left while a majority of them got admitted.

"All of them are heroin users and since the lock down and curfew like restrictions, they are unable to contact the drug peddlers and get their dose of heroin. So they are ending up at the de-addiction centre," a doctor at the ward told this newspaper.

Senior police officials say that the complete lock down in the valley has hit the Pakistan-sponsored narco-terrorism industry hard.

Tags: kashmir valley, security lockdown

Latest From India

A boy jumps from a boat in the waters of Dal Lake, covered with weeds for being unattended for days due to restrictions, in Srinagar, Thursday.

UN rights body asks India to end crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir

Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday busted a terror-funding network “run” by Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan by arresting five people. (Photo: ANI)

ISI terror network busted, 5 held in Madhya Pradesh

Former Union minister, Arif Mohammad Khan

Anti-triple talaq stand may win Arif Mohammad Khan RS berth

Amid widespread concern expressed by the Centre as well as the corporate sector over the newly elected Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh's decision to review and reverse several policy decisions of the previous Telugu Desam Party regime, Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar is likely to visit the state on August 29.

Niti Aayog official may visit Andhra August 23

MOST POPULAR

1

Ex-Speaker admits lifting computers, ACs from Andhra Assembly to prevent spoilage

2

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

3

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

4

Forget Apple AirPods; these ‘Buds’ get the excellent rating

5

French zoo upset that visitors wrote names on rhino's back

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham