Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 01:31 PM IST

India, All India

Five Indian Air Force officers found guilty in Feb 27 Srinagar chopper crash

ANI
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 1:19 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 1:19 pm IST

Inquiry was ordered by Air Force Headquarters under an Air Commodore-rank officer as the crash resulted in death of 6 of its personnel.

‘Five officers including one Group Captain, two Wing commanders and two Flight Lieutenants have been held blameworthy by the court of inquiry by the Air Force headed by a senior officer,’ sources said in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘Five officers including one Group Captain, two Wing commanders and two Flight Lieutenants have been held blameworthy by the court of inquiry by the Air Force headed by a senior officer,’ sources said in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Five Indian Air Force officers have been found guilty by a court of inquiry for the shooting down of a Mi-17VF chopper over Srinagar on February 27 in which six personnel were killed.

Former Western Air Commander Air Marshal Hari Kumar was the in-charge of entire operations when the crash took place due to friendly fire from the Spyder air defence missile system.

"Five officers including one Group Captain, two Wing commanders and two Flight Lieutenants have been held blameworthy by the court of inquiry by the Air Force headed by a senior officer," sources said in New Delhi.

The officers have been found guilty of charges including negligence and not following correct procedures while shooting down the Mi-17 V5 chopper.

The inquiry was ordered by the Air Force Headquarters under an Air Commodore-rank officer as the crash resulted in the death of six of its personnel.

The top brass of the Air Force and the government are of the view that strictest punishment should be meted out to personnel who are found guilty.

Sources said that during the probe, it had emerged that the officers handling air defence responsibilities at the Srinagar air base mistook the chopper returning midway from a mission as an incoming missile towards the base.

On February 27, a Mi-17 V-5 chopper of the Srinagar-based 154 Helicopter Unit crashed within 10 minutes of taking off even as a dogfight raged over 100 km away between intruding Pakistani jets and the IAF, in which Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was involved. Six IAF personnel on board and a civilian on the ground had lost their lives in the crash.

The court of inquiry was also delayed to some extent as the black box of the chopper was stolen by the villagers in Budgam where some of the hostile elements had also reportedly pelted stones at military vehicles after the crash.

Tags: indian air force, mi-17vf chopper, srinagar, negligence, balakot air strike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BJP leader Shekhawat further talked about Congress backing former union minister P Chidambaram, who has been arrested in the INX media case. (Photo: ANI)

God gave brains to senior Cong leaders: Shekhawat on advise to not 'demonise' Modi

Around 1600 students are studying in this Madrasa. The administration has requested the government for more facilities like a Computer Science lab. (Photo: ANI)

Children glad to be back in Madrasa as studies resume in Jammu

Hyderabad police has busted an international human trafficking racket and arrested a couple along with one other person while rescuing a minor, found to be native of Bangladesh. (Representational Image)

2 Bangladeshis arrested for human trafficking in Hyderabad, minor rescued

The deceased was identified as Kishan Maruti Suthar, a 70-year-old retired railway employee. (Photo: Representational)

Man chopped into pieces by wife, children over pension in Telangana

MOST POPULAR

1

Drugs worth USD 161 million seized in Malaysia's biggest haul

2

Upcoming Apple iPhone to have cutting-edge display

3

Trump's message to G7 leaders this weekend: 'Be more like US'

4

India's fiscal scene has never been better in 300 years: Narayana Murthy

5

‘Unbelievable’: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham