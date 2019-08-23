Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 04:20 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah vs P Chidambaram: Interesting case study

Amit Shah had spent over three months in the Sabarmati Central jail in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: How the tables have turned in a decade. Comparisons are being made  between the arrest of senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram  and the arrest of the then Gujarat minister and now the Union home minister and also the  BJP national president Amit Shah in 2010. Social media has been buzzing with tags like  “kalchakra (the wheel of time),” “tale of two leaders” and “life goes full circle,” comparing  the arrest of two leaders. Some twitter handles are also quoting Mr Shah’s remarks in  Gujarati when the Supreme Court permitted him to return to Gujarat in 2012 - “Mera paani  utarte dekh kinare par ghar mat bana lena mein samundar hoon, laut kar jarur  aaoonga(thinking the tide has ebbed, don’t you dare build your castles on the coast, for I  am the sea, and I always come back).”

Barred from entering Gujarat for two years, when Mr Shah returned to his home state after the apex court's order, he had recited the Gujarati 'sher' - "Mera paani utarte dekh  kinare par ghar mat bana lena mein samundar hoon, laut kar jarur aaoonga(thinking the  tide has ebbed, don't you dare build your
castles on the coast, for I am the sea, and I  always come back)

Before his arrest, Mr Shah, the then home minister, had addressed a press conference  where he had claimed the case against him by the CBI as “fabricated, politically  motivated and done under the behest of the Congress government.” He had claimed that  instead of Sohrabuddin encounter, the action was an attempt to “encounter” the Gujarat government and the BJP. Mr Shah had spent over three months in the Sabarmati Central  jail in Ahmedabad.

After Mr Chidambaram’s arrest, the Congress had accused the Modi government of using  the CBI and ED as a personal “revenge-seeking departments,” which the BJP has  denied.    

