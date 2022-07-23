Saturday, Jul 23, 2022 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

  ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee over school jobs scam
ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee over school jobs scam

PTI
Published : Jul 23, 2022, 10:41 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2022, 11:06 am IST

The agency sleuths interrogated the minister for around 26 hours in connection with the scam

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee (PTI file image)
Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam, an official of the agency said.

Chatterjee, who was the state education minister when the scam took place, was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling in connection with the probe.

Chatterjee, who is currently the industry minister, was taken to the ED's office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake area.

"He was not cooperating with our officers who were questioning him since Friday morning. He will be produced before a court during the day," the ED official told PTI.

ED has also detained Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee, after Rs 21 crore in cash was seized from her property, he added

ED officials have recovered Rs 20 crore in cash from one of the properties of Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee in south Kolkata, sources said.

