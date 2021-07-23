Friday, Jul 23, 2021 | Last Update : 01:21 PM IST

  India   All India  23 Jul 2021  J&K police shoots down drone carrying 5 kg IED material in border belt of Jammu
India, All India

J&K police shoots down drone carrying 5 kg IED material in border belt of Jammu

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jul 23, 2021, 11:21 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2021, 12:38 pm IST

The police had earlier received 'specific input' about Jaish-e-Muhammad’s plan to drop a payload through a drone near Akhnoor area of Jammu

The IED material was attached with the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use. (ANI)
 The IED material was attached with the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use. (ANI)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday said that its men shot down a Hexacopter Drone carrying an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing five kilograms in Kanachak area close to the International Border (IB) with Pakistan in the Union Territory’s Kathua district.

It claimed that after receiving input about the militants’ plan to drop the consignment in the strategically vital area, a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) quickly swung into action and shot the drone down on seeing it flying up in the Kanachak area.

 

“The Hexacopter, having six wings, was spotted in the area early Friday. After being brought down at about eight kilometres inside the IB we found that it had five kilograms of IED attached to it. It is an assembled drone with parts from China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. The string used for dropping of payload is similar to the one used in the June 27 drone attack at the Indian Air Force Station, Jammu,” said Additional Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh.

He said that the police had earlier received “specific input” about Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM)’s plan to drop a payload through a drone near Akhnoor area of Jammu and the readymade IED was supposed to be picked up by someone.

 

While addressing a hurriedly called press conference in Jammu, Singh said that the serial number of the flight controller used in the drone is just one digit different from the drone that was earlier shot down at Akhnoor some time ago. “The IED material was packed, and it was almost a ready-made IED just to be triggered by connecting a few wires. Preliminary analysis suggested that it was a Hexacopter with six wings fitted with a flight controller and a GPS,” the officer said.

He said, “It was to be picked up by someone. We waited for the suspect, but none turned up. It seems the JeM has assembled many drones with the same series and there is just a difference of one digit in the serial number of the one drone recovered earlier at Akhnoor and today’s one.”

 

He further said that the drones recovered in the recent past were used to drop payloads including AK-47 rifles and IED material. “Such drones can travel up to 20 km distance depending on the payload,” Singh said. He added that, so far, as many as 16 AK-47 rifles dropped by the drones in Jammu region have been seized by the J&K police.

The Indian Army, the BSF and other Central security forces and the J&K police have been on high alert across the strategically vulnerable Jammu region since the overly sensitive IAF Station in Jammu came under a terror attack on June 27 when two low-intensity bombs believed to have been dropped by drones hit a barracks and an open space in quick succession injuring two IAF personnel.

 

Meanwhile, two militants including a senior commander of Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) were killed in a gunfight outside Kashmir Valley’s north-western town of Sopore overnight, the police said.

A police spokesman said here that the encounter in Sopore’s Warpora began after the security forces laid siege to the area on learning about the presence of militants.

He identified the LeT commander as Fayaz War who, he alleged, was involved in several attacks on security forces and civilians.

 

Tags: drones, pakistan drone, india-pakistan international border, improvised explosive device
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Latest From India

Swamy died at the private Holy Family Hospital in the city on July 5. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Stan Swamy's counsel urges Bombay High Court to monitor inquiry into his death

Flooded locality at Badlapur after heavy rains, Mumbai, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (PTI)

Rains disrupt traffic on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway; Vehicles stopped in Kolhapur

The Supreme Court had in its earlier judgment granted a period of 10 years to clear their pending AGR dues. (Photo: PTI/File)

AGR case: SC dismisses plea by Airtel, Vodafone Idea seeking correction of errors

Gujarat High Court (PTI)

Gujarat: COVID-19 patient dies day after hospital collects his sperm as per HC order

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham