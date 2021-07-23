ICSE class 10th, ISC class 12th results to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm

Friday, Jul 23, 2021 | Last Update : 02:58 PM IST

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC WEB DESK
Published : Jul 23, 2021, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2021, 2:34 pm IST

The announcement was made on the official website of ICSE

The results will be available on the CISCE website and through SMS. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The results will be available on the CISCE website and through SMS. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) will be declaring the board examination results of class 10th and class 12th, respectively, on 3 pm, Saturday, on their website.

The announcement was made on the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday.

 

In a press release, the privately held national-level board of school education said that the results will be available on their website as well as will be sent through SMS.

It added that schools can access the results by logging on to the careers portal of the website using the principal's login ID and password.

Meanwhile, individuals can get access to the results by visiting www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org, the board added.

The board also added that if, in case, any candidate has objections regarding to the addition of their marks, they may make submit a written application to the school stating the objection in detail along with reasons.

 

If any student wants to receive the results through SMS, he/she can send their Unique ID to 09248082883, in the following format:

ICSE (Seven digit Unique ID) or ISC (Seven digit Unique ID)

In a note, the board said that rechecking of answer scripts is not applicable to the students who will be passing in 2021 because they have already been awarded imputed marks.

Following are the various ways and steps to follow to check the results:

Steps to be followed for accessing results or the careers portal by schools:

* On logging into the CAREERS portal, click on the tile 'Examination System'.

* On the Menu Bar, click on 'ICSE' for accessing the ICSE Year 202I Examination Results or on ‘ISC' for accessing the ISC Year 2021 Examination Results.

 

* From the ICSE/ISC menu, click on 'Reports'.

* Click on 'Result Tabulation’ to View/Print the School’s Result Tabulation.

* Click on the 'Comparison Table’ to View/Print the same

Steps to be followed for accessing results on Council's website:

* On the home page of the Council's website,  click on the  link 'Results 2021'

* For accessing the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 Examination results, a candidate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the Course option.

* For accessing the ICSE Year 202I Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique lD, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

 

* For accessing the ISC Year 2021 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique lD, Index No. and GAPTCHR as shown on the screen.

* The instructions to view/print the results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same.

Steps to be followed for receiving the results through SMS:

* For receiving the results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box:

ICSE (Seven Digit Unique ID)

ISC (Seven Digit Unique ID)

* Send the message to the number: 09248082883

* The result will be displayed in the following format:

ICSERESULTS202l

 

«UNIQUElD›><>ENG-98,HIN-89 HCG-96 MAT-98,SCl92 CTA- 100,SUPW-A,PCA.C1SCE

ISC RESULTS 2021

< > <> ENG-96, HIN-88, HIS-91, ECO-98, MAT-95, PHY- TOO, SUPW-A, PGA.CISCE

